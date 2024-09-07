Why this Jaya Bachchan throwback interview reminds fans of Kangana Ranaut. Watch

Internet is surprised after an old interview of actor Jaya Bachchan, which emerged on social media platforms, reminded them of Kangana Ranaut. An Instagram user, dystopiacape, posted the video of a young Jaya, after her marriage to actor Amitabh Bachchan, speaking about films and her life. The interview, which was filmed by BBC Asian Magazine in 1983, also featured Amitabh Bachchan. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut hits back at Jaya Bachchan, asks if her stance would change if Shweta, Abhishek were targeted instead) People think Jaya Bachchan looked like Kangana Ranaut in this old interview.

When Jaya talked about her break from films

The journalist asked if her films were different from other films. In the video, Jaya Bachchan said, "Yeh maar dhaar waali picturey zada banti nahi thi. Yeh toh jabse yeh shuru huyi (laughs and looks at Amitabh sitting next to him) shayad isiliye hum kaam nahi kar paate (Earlier these action films weren't made as much. From the time it started, maybe we can't work because of that)."

When Jaya called Amitabh her kid

He then asked if her family and children weren't the reason for her doing fewer films and if she was looking forward to returning to movies then. She said that she wasn't returning to films at that time.

When asked if she was looking after the kids, Jaya smiled and said, "Teen bacche sambhalne padte hain (I have to take care of three kids)." When asked who were the three children, Amitabh Bachchan interrupted and said that two of them were Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. The third one was Amitabh.

Internet reacts to Jaya's interview

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Is she resembling Kangana Ranaut? Anyone thinks that because I think she is." A comment read, "Why are you remembering Kangana after seeing them?" "Why do I see Kangana in this?" commented an Instagram user. "Omg, she is looking and sounding like Kangana," wrote another person.

Another fan said, "Wow, she looks and talks like Kangana. Yeh bichdi hui maa beti to nahi? Shakal, akal, baat, chal chalan, harkate aur ab to voice aur chehra bhi milta he (Are they separated mother and daughter? Face, mind, personality, gestures and even voice and face are also similar)." "Exactly like Kangana! She used to be so calm and composed! Happy and joyful! But look at her now!" read a comment.

About Amitabh and Jaya

Amitabh married Jaya in 1973. They welcomed Shweta in 1974 and Abhishek in 1976. Amitabh and Jaya featured in several films together such as Bansi Birju and Ek Nazar (1972), Abhimaan and Zanjeer (1973). They were also part of Mili, Sholay and Chupke Chupke (1975), Silsila (1981), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and The Great Leader (2017).