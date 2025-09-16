Jolly LLB 3 advance booking: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi film eyes strong opening; collects 75 lakh already

Jolly LLB 3 advance booking: Subhash Kapoor’s legal comedy drama Jolly LLB 3 will hit the screens on 19 September. With the advance booking for the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer opening this week, the film has already registered strong numbers with three days left for release. Depending on word of mouth and reviews, it is expected to have a strong opening not just on Friday but even during the weekend. Jolly LLB 3 advance booking: Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar in a still from the comedy drama.

Jolly LLB 3 advance booking

Trade website Sacnilk reported that Jolly LLB 3 has collected ₹75.24 lakh in advance booking, as of 5 PM on Tuesday. It has sold 24,472 tickets for 3,640 across the country already. It collected ₹26.59 lakh in Delhi, higher than the ₹18.53 lakh collection from Maharashtra so far. Even Telangana registered a ₹1.29 lakh collection already.

With three days left for release, the numbers are expected to go up, with Jolly LLB 3 eyeing a strong opening in double digits. Both Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017) did good business at the box office. Jolly LLB made ₹46 crore worldwide, while Jolly LLB 2 made ₹197.33 crore. The third film in the franchise is expected to do better than both the films.

About the Jolly LLB films

Jolly LLB 3 brings together both advocates Jollys from the first two films, with Saurabh Shukla joining them as Judge Tripathi. Much like the previous films, this one is expected to be a satire on a social issue. The trailer suggests that both the Jollys will fight a case against each other involving the encroachment of farm lands by influential people. Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, Gajraj Rao and Ram Kapoor also star in the film. Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare have produced the film.