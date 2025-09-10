Jolly LLB 3 trailer out: It's Akshay Kumar Vs Arshad Warsi in kaleshi court comedy; judge Saurabh Shukla is done already

Jolly LLB 3 trailer out: Makers of Jolly LLB3 released the trailer for the highly anticipated courtroom drama on Wednesday. Starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the titular roles, the third instalment ramps up the signature courtroom comedy with a battle of wit and ethics, centered around a gripping farmer-versus-politician case. Akshay Kumar, Saurabh Shukla and Arshad Warsi in a still from JollyLLB 3, which is set for a September 19, 2025, release.

What's in the trailer

The 3-minute trailer reveals both Jollys navigating legal proceedings using their unique moral compasses and loopholes, culminating in the classic rivalry fans love. The trailer for Jolly LLB 3 teases a fiery face-off between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, as both lawyers battle it out to claim the title of the “real” Jolly.

Akshay’s character lands in trouble after taking the wrong side of a complex case, leading to a series of chaotic courtroom clashes. Their relentless arguments leave Saurabh Shukla’s judge visibly exasperated. While humour runs throughout, the trailer also hints at a gripping legal drama — staying true to the franchise’s core.

Fans react

Fans were quick to flood social media with excitement after the release of the Jolly LLB 3 trailer, calling it a perfect blend of nostalgia and fresh energy.

Many praised the chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, with one user writing, “Jolly LLB 3 trailer is giving nostalgia + hype together.”

Another commented, “Classic mix of humour, courtroom drama & strong dialogues.”

“JollyLLB3 trailer largely worked for me. A strong subject. Akshay, Arshad & Saurabh Shukla in their elements. Seems like humour & emotions will land well. The cut felt a bit all over the place tho. Also, the rawness from earlier films seems missing, it all looks too perfect. (sic),” a social media user commented.

Several viewers highlighted how the film feels like a return to the original Jolly vibe, with added punch and polish. The trailer’s humour, engaging conflict, and familiar characters have left fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

About the film

Joining the dynamic duo are familiar faces including Saurabh Shukla as Justice Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao, alongside Gajraj Rao and Seema Biswas, promising a rich ensemble. . The film, directed by Subhash Kapoor, is set to hit cinemas on September 19, 2025, delivering the perfect combination of courtroom drama and comedy with a socially relevant edge