Jolly LLB 3 first look: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi battle it out to prove who is 'asli Jolly', teaser out on this date

The makers of Jolly LLB 3 shared the first look poster of the film on Monday afternoon, giving the first official glimpse at Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi coming together as their respective Jollys. The poster hints at a clash between the two lawyers in the film in a bid to prove who is the 'real' Jolly. Jolly LLB 3 stars Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar.

Jolly LLB 3 motion poster

Star Studios took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to share a motion poster of the film that shows Akshay and Arshad, in their lawyer garb, trying to squeeze in through a door while trying to stop the other. Both have legal documents in their hands, and the door leads to a courtroom, as a not-so-subtle sign on the top indicates.

The caption to the post read: "Case number 1722 ki yachika hui manzoor! Advocate Jolly aur Advocate Jolly hazir ho!" In the comments section, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Jolly from Kanpur urf asli Jolly hazir hai, my lord!" The caption and Akshay's comment both mentioned that the teaser of the film will be released on Tuesday, August 12.

Fans react

The comments were full of fans eagerly awaiting the teaser and saying that they looked forward to the clash of the two comic stars. "This time jolly vs jolly ❤️ can't wait," wrote one. Another added, " This looks really exciting, can't wait for the teaser tomorrow."

About the Jolly LLB film series

The first Jolly LLB, directed by Subhash Kapoor, released in 2013. starred Arshad Warsi as Advocate Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly, along with Boman Irani, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla. The film was a box office success, earning close to ₹50 crore. Jolly LLB 2 saw Akshay Kumar in the lead as Advocate Jagdishwar 'Jolly' Mishra. The film also starred Huma Qureshi and Annu Kapoor, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his role from the first part. Jolly LLB 3 brings both Jollys together this time, with Shukla once again featuring.

Jolly LLB 3 will hit the screens on September 19. Subhash Kapoor is returning to direct this film as well.