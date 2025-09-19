Jolly LLB 3 Twitter reactions: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's film is called ‘best thing to happen to Bollywood in 2025’

Actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are back on the big screen with court drama Jolly LLB 3, and social media is filled with its first reviews. Viewers are praising Akshay and Arshad's on-screen chemistry and applauding the makers for tackling farmer issues with sensitivity and humour. Jolly LLB 3 stars Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar in lead role.

Twitter reactions

Social media is abuzz with fans praising the film for its impactful storyline centered around farmers' issues. They are also lauding Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi for tackling a meaningful subject with humour and wit.

One wrote, “#AkshayKumar is So funny in #JollyLLB3”, with another sharing, “Literally his best comic timings in last 10 years.” One comment read, “Pure class cinema so far! Engaging screenplay, powerful writing, and flawless performances from the entire cast. The comedy hits just right, keeping the tone balanced. Hoping for an even tighter, punchier second half.”

“Make #JollyLLB3 a must-watch for everyone! The story about farmers, their land, and rights hits with honesty and intensity that will truly shake you,” wrote one social media user, with another sharing, “Halfway through #JollyLLB3, it’s fun so far. #akshaykumar is amazing. #ArshadWarsi is hilarious.”

“#JollyLLB3 is awesome entertainment movie… from start to finish, it’s full of laughter, thoughtful social message and great courtroom drama,” shared another. One called it a classic, adding, “The family audience will enjoy”.

“The best thing to happen to Hindi cinema is #JollyLLB3 in 2025. This gripping courtroom drama tackles the serious issue of land mafia grabbing farmers’ lands and commercializing them, blending strong social message,” one wrote.

Another shared, “#JollyLLB3 is a POWERFUL FILM with solid WRITING, meaningful DIALOGUES, ENTERTAINING SCREENPLAY, and EXCELLENT PERFORMANCES

The core PLOT is about FARMERS and how they are exploited at the hands of billionaires @raogajraj is too good in negative shades as he’ll make you hate him.”

“#JollyLLB3 wins for me at the moment when #AkshayKumar urges the court to include Agriculture as an important chapter in textbooks, so that students know who a farmer is and not think, “Khaana Swiggy, Zomato pe banta hai!” What a thought,” wrote one.

About Jolly LLB 3

In Jolly LLB 3, Akshay reprised his role as Jolly. The film also stars Arshad Warsi in the lead role. The plot is based on the 2011 land acquisition protests in Uttar Pradesh. The film was released in theatres on September 19 and is the third instalment in the Jolly LLB series. Jolly LLB 3 sees Jagdwishwar 'Jolly' Mishra defend a powerful political figure against a land-grabbing case filed by local villagers. Jagdish 'Jolly' Tyagi, his rival, represents the complainants. The film also brings back Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao, while adding Gajraj Rao and Seema Biswas to the cast.

As per review by Hindustan Times, “Overall, Jolly LLB 3 may not outshine the first two films, but it keeps the courtroom drama spirit alive with enough laughs and solid performances to make it a worthy addition to the series.”