Jonty Rhodes: My bond with India has led to spiritual awakening

South Africa’s legendary player and ace fielder Jonty Rhodes has been coming to India for years, but it was only after his retirement that he found a deeper connection with the country. And he is still on the journey of discovery, which comes with a lot of surprises and awakening.

“My bond with the country has evolved in a big way,” Rhodes exclaims.

For the cricket icon, the real India affair started once he got off field and continued exploring the vibrant culture through his frequent sojourns to the country.

“As a cricket player (when I used to come to the country) during my playing career, you would only see the airport, the cricket ground, and the hotel. And you wouldn’t really step outside any of that,” he explains.

While coming to India for leagues and tournaments amid the pandemic means staying in a bubble scenario, Rhodes reveals that “up until every trip before that, I used to borrow an Enfield” to appease his wanderlust spirit.

“I would go out, especially on a Saturday or a Sunday morning, with a group of riders, and try and experience as much of India as possible,” says the 51-year-old, whose cricket playing antics got him the tag of being the greatest fielder of all time.

Looking back, he continues, “I grew up in South Africa under the apartheid regime, which meant racially segregated community. And diversity in India, across states, is pretty incredible”.

That is the charm which pulled the former cricketer in. “It is a great opportunity for me to come here and experience that diversity, because no matter how many times you come back to India, there is always something that surprises you,” he muses.

According to Rhodes, now, he has a profound connection with the country because he has “experienced it on a ground level and not flying over or driving past”.

His trysts with the Indian culture, as well as its spiritual essence, have started reflecting in his life.

“From a spiritual point of view, it has definitely been an awakening where there is such diversity. And then experimenting with the food because when you came as a cricket player, you are always anxious about eating food, and don’t eat anything which is unfamiliar because you didn’t want to get sick or an upset stomach since one has a whole day of cricket ahead,” says Rhodes, whose wife is a yoga teacher.

With a delight in his voice, Rhodes confesses that he “only eats local food” now.

“With the diversity of every state, differences in menus and ingredients, My taste buds are certainly developed, as well as my spirituality,” he admits.

Past has been a witness to the trend of cricketers crossing over into the showbiz to explore an acting career. Would you want to try your luck in Bollywood someday?

“No, definitely not in India because I can’t dance. I move around a lot, but I’m not a very good dancer. And I think Bollywood requires, even if you are a hockey player or a runner, it still requires you to dance. So, I don’t have that aspiration,” he says while signing off.