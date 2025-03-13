Journo calls Aamir Khan ‘senior citizen’ during 60th birthday meet and greet, actor says…

Aamir Khan is rejecting the senior citizen tag, thank you very much. The actor celebrated his upcoming 60th birthday on Friday with a special meet and greet with the media in Mumbai on Thursday. There, as someone tried to assign him the senior citizen tag, he politely refused it. Aamir Khan feasts on a piece of cake during his birthday celebrations.

Aamir Khan still feels 16

A journalist asked Aamir about becoming a ‘senior citizen’ this year. Aamir said that he actually still feels 16-17. He even joked that if someone calls him that, he’d call the 30-year-olds uncles too.

Aamir Khan turns 60

Aamir has been working in the Hindi Film Industry for about 40 years now. He made his debut with Holi in 1984. He then starred in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Aamir, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, turns 60 this year.

Recently, a film festival in his honour was announced. Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar will screen some of the actor's best films in theatres once again.

The festival which aims to honour Aamir's contribution to Indian cinema, will commence on the actor's 60th birthday, March 14 and will run till March 27 across PVR INOX theatres in the country.

Films to be screened under the "Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar" are "Dangal", "3 Idiots", "Lagaan", "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke", "Raja Hindustani", "Ghajini", "Akele Hum Akele Tum", "Andaz Apna Apna", "PK", "Dhoom 3", "Rang De Basanti", "Ghulam", "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak", "Secret Superstar", "Laal Singh Chadha", "Taare Zameen Par", "Sarfarosh", "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar", Talaash", "Fanaa", "Dil Chahta Hai" and "Dil".

Aamir will next star in "Sitaare Zameen Par" which is a sequel to his 2007 movie "Taare Zameen Par”, that marked his directorial debut and received critical acclaim.

The film will, however, have a fresh story and characters. It is expected to release this year.