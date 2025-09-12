Jugnuma review: Manoj Bajpayee soars in Raam Reddy's dreamscape where magic meets everyday life

The first thing that hooks you to The Fable (releasing in India as Jugnuma) is the opening frame itself. Shot on film, a rarity today, it immediately sets the mood. Glossy widescreen frames may look impressive, but when the setting is the 1980s, the masterstroke lies in the choice of format. The grainy texture of the stock suits a story that calls itself a fable, and the makers are careful not to smooth it over. The effect is a sense of magic and story coming alive. The film's unique cinematography and authentic performances create a captivating story about family and the environment.

What is Jugnuma about?

Jugnuma is not a run-of-the-mill film. The only familiar presence is Manoj Bajpayee, whose mainstream success in the OTT world has given him the freedom to experiment. Raam Reddy’s film benefits immensely from that. Viewers may arrive for Manoj, but they stay for Raam’s storytelling. The film follows Dev (Manoj), an orchard owner in Himachal who lives happily with his wife and two children. One day, part of his orchard is torched. Suspicion falls on the villagers tasked with guarding it at night. What happens next is the rest of the film.

There is a plot, but the film does not rush. It prefers to let events unfold at their own pace, aided by touches of magic realism. Early on, Dev dons a pair of enormous wings he has built himself and soars into the sky. Magic is part of everyday life here.

The nuances stand out. A video camera, first introduced innocently as Dev’s youngest child runs around excitedly with it, turns the viewer into a lens. Later, the same camera offers a final glimpse of what may have happened to the family, which disappears without trace. Man’s battle with the environment is also a recurring theme.

A stunning picture

The visuals themselves, crafted by cinematographer Sunil Borkar, a former national-level shooter, are fascinating. A look into how the film was made, and the awards it has already won, is enough to leave anyone impressed, do give it a read on Wikipedia.

Among the performances, Manoj is so good at slipping into his characters that it hardly feels like acting. He is Dev. Priyanka Bose complements him perfectly as his wife. With half the cast drawn from real villagers trained on location, the story gains an added sense of authenticity. Deepak Dobriyal, as Dev’s manager and the narrator, does his part well.

Overall, Jugnuma shows that a fable is not just about magic but about the truths hidden within the everyday. It leaves you with questions, images, and a mood that lingers far longer than the runtime.