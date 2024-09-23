Junaid Khan admits he would not have got Maharaj if he were not Aamir Khan's son

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan recently debuted with the Netflix India film, Maharaj. The actor was a special guest on NDTV Yuva, where he talked about his experience so far, and shared how he probably would not have got Maharaj in the first place if he was not the son of Aamir Khan. (Also read: Junaid Khan says he's not a ‘perfectionist’ like his father Aamir Khan: ‘I'm enjoying myself’) Junaid Khan talked about his acting debut with Maharaj.

What Junaid said

During the chat, Junaid talked about auditioning for Aamir's Laal Singh Chadha and said, “Kabhi Kabhi kuch part aapko milte hain kuch nhi milte. It is true that Maharaj ke pehle maine kuch auditions diye the. Wo nahi hue uss waqt. Yes, dad has already talked about it (Laal Singh Chaddha audition), so I can say yes. Jab maine test kiya tha tab papa ko test kaafi pasand aaya tha par the film was budgeted at a place jahan aap ek naye actor ke saath woh film nahi bana paoge. Isliye mujhe nhi muka mila woh film karne ka(At times, you get some roles and you miss some. Yes, I did give auditions before Maharaj too. But they didn’t happen. Laal Singh Chaddha was budgeted at a level where you wouldn’t cast a new actor as the lead. So, I wasn’t selected for that film).”

He went on to add, "But I will also admit ki if I was not Aamir Khan's son, I would probably not have gotten Maharaj." Junaid's honesty received a round of applause from the audience.

More details

Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by YRF Entertainment, Maharaj delves into the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, starring Junaid Khan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey, with a special appearance by Sharvari. The historical drama is based on one of the greatest legal battles in Indian history: the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case.

The release of Maharaja was temporarily halted by the Gujarat High Court following a petition from members of the Vaishnavite Pustimargi sect, who raised concerns about the representation of religious beliefs in the film. On June 21, the High Court lifted the stay, stating that the film did not target the Vaishnav Pushtimarg sect as claimed by its members. Subsequently, the film was released the same day on Netflix.