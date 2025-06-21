Kaalidhar Laapata trailer: Abhishek Bachchan gives life second chance with unusual friend in tale of abandonment, hope

Kaalidhar Laapata's trailer

Directed by Madhumita, Kaalidhar Laapata stars Abhishek as Kaalidhar--a middle-aged man grappling with memory loss, abandonment and a lifetime of quiet betrayals. When he overhears his siblings' cruel plan to abandon him at the crowded Maha Kumbh Mela, Kaalidhar decides to disappear on his own terms. Fate intervenes in the form of Ballu (Daivik Bhagela), an outspoken, street-smart 8-year-old who's been surviving solo on India's chaotic streets. What begins as a chance meeting becomes the beginning of something far more profound.

Abhishek Bachchan on playing Kaalidhar

Sharing his experience working in the film, Abhishek in a press note said, "As actors, we often hope for stories that move us before they move anyone else--and Kaalidhar Laapata did exactly that. Playing Kaalidhar was not just a role, it was a revelation. He's fragile, childlike and deeply human--and through him, I got to explore parts of myself I hadn't visited in a while. His bond with Ballu--this fierce, fearless child--reminded me that the most unexpected friendships can sometimes teach us the most profound lessons."

He added, "More than anything, it made me reflect on how we measure life--not in years, but in moments of connection, courage, and truth. Kaaldihar Laapata is another film in my journey that I feel incredibly proud of. Over the past few years, I've been consciously seeking stories that offer emotional depth, honesty, and something meaningful to say--and this one ticked every box. It's a story that touched my soul, and I hope it touches yours too."

Director Madhumita also opened up about directing 'Kaalidhar Laapata'. "With Kaalidhar Laapata, I wanted to tell a story that feels both intimate and universal. It gave me a canvas to explore themes like abandonment, dignity, and the redemptive power of human connection. Kaalidhar is someone many of us have encountered or perhaps even been at some point--a person sidelined by life yet still glowing with a quiet resilience. Ballu becomes his mirror, his spark, his unexpected anchor. One of the most beautiful surprises of this film was witnessing the on-screen chemistry between Abhishek and Daivik--tender, unfiltered, and deeply moving. Their dynamic brings a refreshing honesty that stays with you long after the film ends. Through their journey, we've tried to reflect the idea that even in the most fractured chapters of life, beauty, meaning, and belonging can still be found. For me, this isn't just a film--it's a gentle meditation on what it means to be truly seen and truly accepted," Madhumita said.

Kaalidhar Laapata will be out on ZEE5 on 4th July. (ANI)