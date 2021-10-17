Kabir Bedi reacts to unwittingly making Sonu Walia comfortable with his swimming trunks on Khoon Bhari Maang

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi has spoken about shooting for his hit song Main Teri Hoon Jaanam from Khoon Bhari Maang. The film, directed by Rakesh Roshan, starred Rekha in the lead and released in 1988.

In a recent interview, former Miss India Sonu Walia, who was also part of the song, had spoken about how she was apprehensive about wearing a swimsuit and tried her best to get herself out of the deal. However, when she saw Kabir in his swimming trunks (rather than the usual ganjee and shorts), it gave her confidence to go ahead with the shoot as well.

Speaking about it, Kabir told a leading daily, “For me, if you are going to a swimming pool, you wear swimming trunks not ganjees and chaddis. I had a body that I was not ashamed of, so I was quite happy to show it. Main Teri Hoon Jaanam was a sexy song in the middle of a pool between a good-looking man and a good-looking woman; it became a huge hit at the time. In fact, Khoon Bhari Maang became one of my biggest Bollywood hits,” he said.

“I was shooting in Honolulu with Tom Selleck for Magnum PI when Rakesh Roshan called me back to shoot the film. It happened during the middle of my Hollywood years and then I stayed back to shoot Yalgaar and a few other films,” he added.

Kabir recently released his memoir Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor. In it, he wrote about his marriages and even the relationship he shared with late actor Parveen Babi. He also wrote about his move to Hollywood from Bollywood, his spiritual side and more.

In an interview with Brut India, he was asked if his spirituality gave him the strength to overcome difficulties. He said, "I went through traumatic experiences with my son's suicide, with my bankruptcy in Hollywood. It's very humiliating for a celebrity to be bankrupted. But you have to find ways of rising, and resurrecting yourself."