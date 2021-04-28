Kabir Bedi says ‘educate non-masked’ to fight Covid-19, after daughter Pooja Bedi spoke against being ‘caged and masked’

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi put out a video on ‘ways to help fight Covid-19’, in which he shared tips to keep the deadly virus at bay. His suggestions included ‘wear a good mask’, ‘educate the non-masked’, ‘get vaccinated’ and ‘wash your hands often’, ‘especially if you are returning home (if you MUST go out)’. His post comes just days after his daughter, actor Pooja Bedi, tweeted against being ‘caged and masked’.

“Every single one of us must make a difference. Let’s fight COVID19 together. Don’t go out unless you must. Stay safe at all times 🙏🏻 #GetVaccinated #MaskUp #WashYourHands #KeepDistance#Covid19 #Pandemic,” Kabir wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Pooja shared a video of herself and her Maneck Contractor on a speedboat ride in Goa, without masks. “Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa. Free your mind #NoFear Life is meant to be lived...not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be?” she wrote on Twitter, inviting much criticism from others.

Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa .

Free your mind #NoFear

Life is meant to be lived...❤ not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away!

If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be? pic.twitter.com/ydXG5OGsou — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 14, 2021

When a Twitter user asked if Pooja wanted people stepping out and ‘spreading the disease’, she replied, “Not at all. U should Exercise caution.. but free your mind from fear psychosis. If no lockdown in your state... heal & strengthen your immune system with walks in nature/ sunshine & exercise. Your immunity is your best friend.”

Pooja is Kabir’s daughter with his first wife, the late Odissi dancer Protima Bedi. He is presently married to Parveen Dusanj.

Kabir unveiled his memoir, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of An Actor, earlier this month. In the book, he talks about being a crossover star, and his rocky relationships with Protima and the late actor Parveen Babi, among other things.

