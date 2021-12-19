83 director Kabir Khan reveals Deepika Padukone was crying, 'choking up' when she saw the film

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film 83. During an interview, filmmaker Kabir Khan revealed that when Deepika watched the film for the first time she got emotional and called him up.

Kabir revealed Deepika called him and there was no sound so he thought she dialed him by mistake. “I thought she has dialed me by mistake because I was saying ‘Deepika, Hello’, and there was silence. She was not being able to speak, she was choking up," he told Bollywood Bubble.

Kabir continued, “She said ‘I’m so sorry, so sorry, I’m just too overwhelmed, I’m not being able to speak’ and I said, ‘Deepika, you don’t need to say anything more. What you’ve said in this one line and the way you said it, I know exactly the way you felt about the film’.”

Ranveer and Deepika's 83 will release in cinemas on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Ahead of the film's grand premiere, the trailer of 83 was screened at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. As the trailer played on the building, Ranveer watched it with Kabir, his wife Mini Mathur, Deepika and Kapil Dev.

The team was also seen together at the special screening of 83 at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. The film received a standing ovation from the audience after the screening.

In the film, Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone plays the character of Kapil's wife Romi Bhatia. 83 revolves around the events that transpired at the 1983 World Cup. India, who were considered as the underdogs of the tournament, went on to win the cup, making history.

