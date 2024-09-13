Kajol, Ajay Devgn share sweet birthday wishes for son Yug as he turns 14: 'Your smile is best thing in the world'

Happy birthday Yug Devgan! The star kid turned 14 on September 13 and as has become a tradition, his parents, Kajol and Ajay Devgn, shared adorable birthday posts for him. Kajol posed with Yug in a sweet mother-son picture from some family festivities. Ajay dropped two pictures from his day out with Yug as they went cycling during what looks like a recent holiday aboard. Also read | Happy birthday Kajol: 8 sweetest pics with daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug over the years Kajol and Ajay Devgan shower love on Yug on his 14th birthday.

‘May we always be arm in arm’

On Friday, Kajol wrote for Yug in her Instagram caption, "Happy happy birthday to this little man! Ur smile is the bestest thing in the whole wide world.. May we always be arm in arm and laugh at the weirdest stuff! Love you Yug." A fan commented on her post, "Kajol truly you have a very, very loving son, cool and calm." Another said, “Happy Birthday little boy Yug.”

‘You make the simplest moments unforgettable’

Alongside photos of Yug and himself, Ajay tweeted, "You make the simplest moments unforgettable kiddo... from outsmarting me to keeping me on my toes, you’ve made sure I’m never bored... Happy birthday my boy (heart emoji)." A fan tweeted in response, "Happiest birthday Yug... always be happy and healthy and fulfil your dream. God bless you."

Check out Ajay's sweet birthday post:

Kajol and Ajay started dating in 1994 and the two married in 1999. The actors also have a daughter named Nysa Devgan, who was born on April 20, 2003. Yug was born in 2010.

When Yug taught Kajol a lesson in parenting

Back in 2019, Kajol spoke about how Yug taught her an important lesson in parenting. On Kareena Kapoor’s radio show What Women Want, Kajol had said, “I was firing Nysa for not sitting with us. There was a Mata Ki Chowki at home and I was like, ‘Nysa, come and sit with us. We are sitting here, why are you sitting at the table?’ She said, ‘Mumma, I really don’t want to.’ I really got angry and I said, ‘Come here and sit down!’ So after she came, sat and left, my son turned around, sat in my lap quietly and told me, ‘You know, mom, you shouldn’t fire her for telling the truth.’”