Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kajol celebrates Bhai Dooj with family, shares happy pics as she holds sister Tanishaa Mukerji close

Kajol celebrates Bhai Dooj with family, shares happy pics as she holds sister Tanishaa Mukerji close

bollywood
Published on Oct 26, 2022 08:08 PM IST

Kajol celebrated Bhai Dooj with her family members on Wednesday. She shared pictures with mom Tanuja, sister Tanishaa and cousins Samrat, Sharbani and Sujoy Mukerji.

Kajol with her mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukerji and cousins Samrat Mukerji, Sharbani Mukerji and Sujoy Mukerji.
Kajol with her mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukerji and cousins Samrat Mukerji, Sharbani Mukerji and Sujoy Mukerji.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kajol is making the most of the festive season with her family members. She posted pictures from her Bhai Dooj celebration at home and it’s all about spending time with close ones. She was joined by her mom Tanuja, sister Tanishaa and cousins Samrat, Sharbani and Sujoy. Also read: Nysa Devgan poses with Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Yug Devgan at Diwali celebrations

The actor shared identical pictures where she happily posed with her family. All of them wore traditional outfits. In one of them, Kajol had her arms around Tanishaa for the camera as all of them reunited on the special occasion. Sharing the precious moments, Kajol wrote, “Bhaiduj after so long…madness and originals.”

Kajol's Instagram Stories.
Kajol's Instagram Stories.

Kajol earlier treated fans with a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations on Monday. She celebrated the festival with sister-in-law, Neelam Devgan Gandhi, husband Ajay Devgn, daughter Nysa Devgan, and son Yug Devgan, among others.

While Nysa wore a glittering yellow lehenga, Kajol opted for an off-white saree with matching earrings. Ajay wore a white kurta-pyjama. Yug wore the same outfit and twinned with Ajay on Diwali. Kajol has also been busy attending pre-Diwali parties in Mumbai, hosted by celebrities and close friends.

Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga in 2021. Directed by Renuka Shahane, it also starred Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. She will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s web series The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka. It is the remake of the popular CBS show The Good Wife, which starred Julianna Margulies.

The Good Wife marks Kajol’s official web series debut where she will be essaying the role of a lawyer. The new show is directed by Suparn Verma and produced by Banijay Asia. Talking about her OTT debut, she earlier said, “I have been playing multiple characters throughout my acting journey, but the firsts are always special. The beauty of OTT platforms is that they give creators and actors an opportunity to reinvent and experiment with different formats, and with Disney Hotstar’s The Good Wife, that’s exactly what I got.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kajol bhai dooj tanishaa mukerji tanuja + 2 more
kajol bhai dooj tanishaa mukerji tanuja + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out