Kajol celebrates Bhai Dooj with family, shares happy pics as she holds sister Tanishaa Mukerji close

Actor Kajol is making the most of the festive season with her family members. She posted pictures from her Bhai Dooj celebration at home and it’s all about spending time with close ones. She was joined by her mom Tanuja, sister Tanishaa and cousins Samrat, Sharbani and Sujoy. Also read: Nysa Devgan poses with Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Yug Devgan at Diwali celebrations

The actor shared identical pictures where she happily posed with her family. All of them wore traditional outfits. In one of them, Kajol had her arms around Tanishaa for the camera as all of them reunited on the special occasion. Sharing the precious moments, Kajol wrote, “Bhaiduj after so long…madness and originals.”

Kajol's Instagram Stories.

Kajol earlier treated fans with a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations on Monday. She celebrated the festival with sister-in-law, Neelam Devgan Gandhi, husband Ajay Devgn, daughter Nysa Devgan, and son Yug Devgan, among others.

While Nysa wore a glittering yellow lehenga, Kajol opted for an off-white saree with matching earrings. Ajay wore a white kurta-pyjama. Yug wore the same outfit and twinned with Ajay on Diwali. Kajol has also been busy attending pre-Diwali parties in Mumbai, hosted by celebrities and close friends.

Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga in 2021. Directed by Renuka Shahane, it also starred Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. She will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s web series The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka. It is the remake of the popular CBS show The Good Wife, which starred Julianna Margulies.

The Good Wife marks Kajol’s official web series debut where she will be essaying the role of a lawyer. The new show is directed by Suparn Verma and produced by Banijay Asia. Talking about her OTT debut, she earlier said, “I have been playing multiple characters throughout my acting journey, but the firsts are always special. The beauty of OTT platforms is that they give creators and actors an opportunity to reinvent and experiment with different formats, and with Disney Hotstar’s The Good Wife, that’s exactly what I got.”

