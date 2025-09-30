Kajol challenges Jaya Bachchan to pose for paparazzi and the result is so wholesome, fans are calling her ‘chubuli Mili’
Fans on Reddit celebrate a rare moment of Jaya Bachchan smiling at Kajol's Durga Puja pandal. Comments highlight the affectionate bond between the two.
Jaya Bachchan is notorious for being too strict with fans and the paparazzi. She dislikes it when people get too casual with her boundaries or create a ruckus at events. Therefore, on the rare occasions when she flashes a smile, it feels especially heartwarming. As it happened on Tuesday.
Jaya, Jaya smiling bright
Dressed in a bright red saree, Jaya Bachchan visited the Durga Puja pandal organised by Kajol and her family in Mumbai, on Ashtami. Jaya and Kajol posed for pictures for the paparazzi but the latter had a tiny surprise planned for the former. As she left Jaya's side, Kajol challenged her to pose solo for the paparazzi. Her words were not clearly audible but the expression and her finger pointed at Jaya showed her intentions clearly.
Jaya was shocked to hear what Kajol had to say and looked confused. As Kajol stepped away, Jaya beamed in front of the photographer, who were overjoyed at the rare sight. They cheered for her and she smiled ever brighter.
Watch the moment here:
Only Kajol can make Jaya ji to take a Solo pic and Smile to paps. And she listened
byu/Perfect_Chicken16 inBollyBlindsNGossip
‘OK that’s cute': Reddit reacts
The video made its way to Reddit and fans were in love. “Very rare photographic moment. That smile reminded her of chubuli Millii days,” read a comment. “I love how all the paps cheered when she smiled,” read another comment.
Fans also noted the precious bond between Jaya and Kajol and how they always meet warmly during Durga Puja. “Jaya treats her and srk like her children,” noticed a fan. “I think jaya knows kajol from very long nd also they acted together.Once karan johar said kajol is really good with kids and old ppl,” wrote another.
“Sucha cutie🥰 Nice to see her not getting trolled by the paps for once,” wrote another. “Nothing can make me hate Jaya B. And Kajol is so sweet here,” wrote a fan.
Kajol, Rani Mukerji and their families organise a puja pandal every year and Jaya is a regular. Others who visited the pandal include Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.