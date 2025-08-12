Jaya Bachchan loses her cool in Delhi, pushes man trying to take selfie at Constitution Club | Watch

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan once again lost her cool in public on Tuesday as she pushed a man trying to take a selfie with her at the Constitution Club in Delhi. Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has hit the headlines times for loosing her cool in public setting. (PTI)

A video of the incident is now going viral on social, where Bachchan is seen pushing the man away and is heard saying, “Kya kar rahe hai aap (What are you doing?) What is this?”

WATCH:

Bachchan's fellow parliamentarian and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was also seen standing near the Samajwadi MP. As soon as Bachchan shoved the man, Chaturvedi turned to look around and then went ahead to walk towards the Club.

This is not the first time that Jaya Bachchan has blasted someone in public. Recently, during the special debate on Operation Sindoor in the Parliament, the Rajya Sabha MP slammed the members of the treasury bench for interrupting her and said, "Either you speak or I will speak".

Seated beside Bachchan in the Rajya Sabha was Priyanka Chaturvedi, who also received a minor scolding from the Samajwadi Party leader.

As Bachchan was asking the treasury bench not to interrupt while she was speaking, Priyanka Chaturvedi was seen gesturing with her right arm. She then turned towards the Sena UBT MP and said, “Priyanka, don’t control me.”

In July-August last year, the Samajwadi Party MP got infuriated in the Rajya Sabha as she was introduced as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' by the Upper House chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Jaya Bachchan is a noted actor who is married to her colleague and cinematic legend Amitabh Bachchan. She expressed strong disapproval of the way she was introduced, and said, "I Jaya Amitabh Bachchan want to say this that I am an artist and I understand body language and expressions. And sir, your tone is not acceptable. We are colleagues sir, you maybe sitting on the Chair..."

The actor turned politician has also lambasted the paparazzi several times.