Kajol has the Monday blues, asks 'who am I going to shoot today'. Watch

Kajol was in a playful mood at the start of the week as she jokingly asked whom she can shoot? She listed Monday as one of the options. The actor was working on a set as she began her work week and put out a Boomerang video on Instagram. Fans also joked and stated they wouldn't mind being shot by the actor. (Also read: Nysa Devgan turns 20: Kajol, Ajay Devgn share candid pics of daughter, shower her with love) Kajol posted a Instagram video of herself joking to shooting someone while working on a film set.

On Instagram, Kajol wrote, "Who am I going to shoot today? Probably Monday!" The actor was seemingly filming in a kitchen set up. She posed with a gas lighter as if it were a gun. In the comments section, fans shared that they wouldn't mind if Kajol 'shot' them. One fan shared, "Shoot my heart, I’d be so happy that it’s from you." Another fan added, "I don't mine... shoot me."

Over the weekend, Kajol had shared a cryptic but angry message on her Instagram Stories. She had posted with the hashtag 'this hits home', "truth of the day'. "Both genders have their own sets of cowards and a*##***les. The trick is not to be blinded by their genders to see their worth or their worthlessness." In another Instagram Story, she had added, "Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. For those who love with their hearts and souls, there is no such thing as separation....Rumi."

The actor recently celebrated the 20th birthday of her daughter Nysa Devgan. She posted a picture of herself and Nysa decked out in white for the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre last month. Kajol wrote a sweet note for Nysa on Instagram with the photograph which said, "This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and your mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow.”

Kajol was last seen in the family drama Salaam Venky directed by Revathy. She is about to make her digital debut later this year with the Disney+ Hotstar web series The Good Wife. It is the official Indian adaptation of the US show of the same name starring Julianna Margulies. Directed by Suparn Verma, The Good Wife also stars Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali and Alyy Khan.

