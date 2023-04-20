Nysa Devgan turns 20: Kajol, Ajay Devgn share candid pics of daughter, shower her with love

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan has turned 20. The couple wished her on Instagram with adorable posts. While Ajay called her his pride, Kajol said her ‘baby girl’ is all grown up now. The actors also have a 12-year-old son Yug. Also read: Nysa Devgan teaches paparazzi to pronounce her name correctly in video, laughs on being called 'Nisha': Mera naam... Ajay Devgn and Kajol have wished Nysa on her 20th birthday.

Kajol shared a candid picture of them together from the NMACC launch earlier this month and wrote, “This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and your mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow.”

The pictures shows Kajol laughing while Nysa smiles at her during their photo shoot. Kajol is seen in an ivory sherwani while Nysa is in a silver gown with a cape.

Ajay shared a collage of four candid pictures with Nysa. They are seen smiling, posing and looking at each other in the pics. Sharing the collage, the actor wrote, “#FatherofMyPride Happy birthday baby.” The father-daughter duo are seen twinning in black in the pictures.

Nysa went to pursue her higher education in Switzerland after wrapping up school at Singapore's Glion Institute of Higher Education. She returned home few months ago and has been regularly spotted at parties with her friends. She recently flew to Jaisalmer with her friends, including Orhan Awatramani.

Kajol was recently asked about all the attention Nysa gets on social media. She said, “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that Nysa conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her.”

Nysa recently corrected a few photographers who pronounced her name wrong while she was getting in her car after a party. She told them in Hindi, “mera naam Nysa (spoken as Nisa) hai (My name is Nysa).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON