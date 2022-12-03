Kajol roasts Karan Johar for his star kids obsession in funny new ad. Watch

Kajol and Karan Johar have come together in a new video that sees the long-time friends and colleagues pulling each other’s legs in a cheeky new advertisement about food. The filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kajol have known each other since they were children and Kajol even starred in Karan’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). (Also read: Kajol roars with laughter at hilarious Ajay Devgn impression on The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch)

The food ad features the filmmaker, dressed in pyjamas, trying to rustle up a meal for a waiting Kajol in his home. When he asks if she will have soup, she sarcastically asks, “Will you be able to make it without star kids?”

To which Karan retorts, “You are also a star kid.” A miffed Kajol brushes off the answer. Kajol is the daughter of filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and actor Tanuja. Her aunt Nutan and grandmother Shobana Samarth were also actors.

As Karan finally presents the bowl of soup to Kajol, the actor has some ‘helpful’ but cheeky advice. She says, “Now make your movies like this too, without any star kids!” The filmmaker awkwardly laughs along with her.

While the ad pokes fun at the filmmaker’s long-held mantle as the bearer of nepotism in the industry. He has cast star kids like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and many others in his films. He has also been accused of promoting nepotism in the industry.

Kajol will next be seen in Salaam Venky later this month. Directed by Revathy, the drama features Kajol as a mother trying to care for her terminally ill son, played by Vishal Jethwa. Karan Johar’s next as director, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is due to be released on 28 April, 2023.

