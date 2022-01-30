Kajol tests positive for Covid-19, misses daughter Nysa: ‘I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose’

Kajol took to Instagram to share the news of her Covid-19 diagnosis along with a picture of her daughter Nysa Devgan. “Tested positive and I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let’s just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss you @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!”

Priyanka Chopra complimented Nysa and commented on Kajol’s post, “She’s stunning,” adding a heart-eyes emoji. Fans, meanwhile, shared get-well-soon wishes. “Sending prayers and positive vibes your way! Get well soon! Nysa is looking really cool,” one wrote. “Stay safe Kajol. Blessing to you. And your daughter looks lovely and the henna design is amazing. Love from your fan in NJ,” another said.

Nysa was born to Kajol and Ajay Devgn on April 20, 2003. The 18-year-old is studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. While she has a private account on Instagram, she often shares pictures and videos on VSCO.

