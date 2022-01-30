Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kajol tests positive for Covid-19, misses daughter Nysa: ‘I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose’
bollywood

Kajol tests positive for Covid-19, misses daughter Nysa: ‘I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose’

  • Kajol has tested positive for Covid-19. She took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and well-wishers.
Kajol poses for a selfie with daughter Nysa Devgan.(Instagram)
Kajol poses for a selfie with daughter Nysa Devgan.(Instagram)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 09:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kajol took to Instagram to share the news of her Covid-19 diagnosis along with a picture of her daughter Nysa Devgan. “Tested positive and I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let’s just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss you @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!”

Priyanka Chopra complimented Nysa and commented on Kajol’s post, “She’s stunning,” adding a heart-eyes emoji. Fans, meanwhile, shared get-well-soon wishes. “Sending prayers and positive vibes your way! Get well soon! Nysa is looking really cool,” one wrote. “Stay safe Kajol. Blessing to you. And your daughter looks lovely and the henna design is amazing. Love from your fan in NJ,” another said.

Also see: Nysa Devgan takes inspiration from mom Kajol for new selfie, poses in off-shoulder dress

Nysa was born to Kajol and Ajay Devgn on April 20, 2003. The 18-year-old is studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. While she has a private account on Instagram, she often shares pictures and videos on VSCO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kajol nysa
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out