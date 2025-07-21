Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kalki Koechlin reveals Indian producer's indecent casting couch proposal at Cannes: I had to ‘be with him’ for work

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 01:16 pm IST

In a recent interview, Kalki Koechlin spoke about her encounters with casting couch scenarios, detailing how harassment persists in the film industry. 

Actor Kalki Koechlin has opened up about her personal experiences with casting couch, shedding light on the subtle and sometimes overt forms of sexual harassment that persist in the film industry. In a conversation with Zoom, Kalki revealed how these moments, though often ignored or normalised, can leave a lasting psychological impact.

Kalki Koechlin sheds light on the casting couch culture in the film industry, sharing personal experiences of sexual harassment.
Kalki Koechlin sheds light on the casting couch culture in the film industry, sharing personal experiences of sexual harassment.

Kalki recalls an Indian producer asking to be with him for work

In the interview, Kalki recalled one such incident that occurred while she was still a student in London and had gone to Cannes as a promo girl for Nokia phones.

“One was in Cannes. I wasn’t even an actor yet, just a student working as a promo girl selling Nokia phones. An Indian producer, who knew someone connected to my mother, invited me to his film screening. Later, he asked me out to dinner. When I inquired about work opportunities, he made it very clear that I had to ‘be with him’ for that to happen.”

She also recounted a second disturbing experience in Mumbai after entering the film industry. During an audition for a major film, a producer told her he would like to ‘get to know her better’.

“Other time it happened when I went for an audition here for a film, and the producer said, 'You want to do this film? That's great, but I need to get to know you because it's a big launch. So it was basically the same, like, 'Come out, let's go out for dinner,' So then again I was like sorry, I don't want to waste your time or mine," Kalki recalled.

Kalki's latest projects

Kalki Koechlin was last seen in the Tamil romantic action thriller Nesippaya, directed by Vishnuvardhan. It featured Akash Murali’s debut alongside Aditi Shankar and others. She will next be seen in the English-language film Emma and Angel, marking another interesting addition to her diverse filmography.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kalki Koechlin reveals Indian producer's indecent casting couch proposal at Cannes: I had to ‘be with him’ for work
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On