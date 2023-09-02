Kalki Koechlin says it 'hurt to know about other person's relationship' after divorce from Anurag Kashyap

Kalki on her equation with Anurag

In the interview, Kalki said, "It takes time. There is no denying that in the first few years after our divorce, we couldn't be the kind of friends that we are today. We needed that separate time because it hurts to know about the other person's relationship and things like that. So, of course, we took that time, I definitely took a lot a lot of therapy and now it's been seven, eight years... It's been a long, long time so it's fine, it's great and we get along, as friends."

Relationship timeline

Kalki and Anurag got married in 2011 and parted ways in 2015. Kalki made her acting debut in Bollywood with Anurag's 2009 romantic dark comedy Dev D, where she starred opposite Abhay Deol. She also worked with Anurag on his 2010 thriller That Girl In Yellow Boots and the 2019 Netflix India Original crime thriller Sacred Games Season 2. Kalki gave birth to a daughter, Sappho, with her partner Guy Hershberg in 2020.

Kalki was recently in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Made in Heaven, where Anurag Kashyap had a special appearance. Meanwhile, Anurag's last directorial feature was the romantic comedy Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, that released in cinemas earlier this year. His next directorial is Kennedy, a crime thriller starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Anurag will also be seen in the Zee5 web series Haddi, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

In Goldfish, Kalki portrays a loving daughter struggling with financial problems. Deepti Naval plays the character of her mother suffering from dementia. The film marks the return of Kalki to the theatres after four years. Kalki was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which released in 2019.

