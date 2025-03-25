Kalki Koechlin says she wanted to ‘stab producer with fork’ after he asked her to get fillers: I held myself back

Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin, in an interview with BBC World Service, recalled a sexist encounter with a producer who asked her to get fillers for her laughter lines. She further spoke about how she is comfortable with wrinkles and has no desire to alter her appearance. Kalki Koechlin recalls a producer asking her to get fillers.

Kalki Koechlin on a producer asking her to get fillers

Kalki recalled an incident where a producer while quipping about his ex-girlfriend's (who was a famous actor) excessive use of Botox, asked her to get fillers. She recalled, “He was like, ‘All you need is a little filler for your laughter line.’ I wanted to stab him with my fork—we were having lunch. But I held myself back and said, ‘Well, I’d better stop smiling, laughing so much.’ So I think my approach has been to take it with a pinch of salt and have some humour about it.”

Kalki highlighted the growing pressure on women, which has been intensified by social media and unrealistic beauty standards. However, she also observed a positive shift, with more women pursuing careers later in life, especially after raising children. She acknowledged the intense phase of balancing work, family, and ageing parents but found hope in stories of women in their 50s and 60s embracing new opportunities and careers.

Kalki on being comfortable with wrinkles on her face

Kalki expressed concern that young people, particularly those in their twenties, are being encouraged to alter their appearance at an early age, leading to undue pressure to make premature changes to their faces. She further spoke about being comfortable with having wrinkles and added, “Now there's a new layer that has come in – age. And the fact that I have wrinkles and that I'm still in front of the camera. So those wrinkles are very much prominent. I personally don't want to do anything to my face, so I've got to be comfortable with that.”

Kalki Koechlin's recent work

Kalki was last seen in the Tamil romantic action thriller film Nesippaya. The actor played the supporting role of a Portugal-based lawyer in the film, which features Akash Murali in his acting debut alongside Aditi Shankar, R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, and Khushbu. The film was released in theatres on January 14, 2025. Before this, she had a supporting role in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav. It is available to watch on Netflix.