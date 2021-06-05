Kamaal R Khan says he 'might leave India forever like MF Hussain': 'No law can stop me from reviewing films'

Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan on Saturday alleged that 'Bollywood people' are harassing him and he 'might leave India forever' to avoid facing a legal case. Taking to Twitter, he also issued a warning saying that he shouldn't be pushed 'too much' as he has 'many videos and secrets' to divulge.

He tweeted, "I was very near to stop reviewing films but again I have gone too far. And I think, I have gone far forever because I don’t have age to struggle more. The way Bollywood people are harassing me, I might leave India forever like MF Hussain. So that I don’t need to face any case."

"Bollywood ppl must understand that they can stop me by court only if I want to visit India. Once I will leave India permanently then no law can stop me from reviewing films. And if I will leave India then Bollywood ppl will regret for lifetime coz BhaiChara Khatam Ho Chuka Hoga (brotherhood will end)!" he added.

"So its really better to not push me too much. I have so many videos and secrets, that I can remove Chaddhi of many Bollywoodwala (bare their secrets)! And if I will leave India, Toh Fir Main Ye Sab Badi Dhoom Dhaam Se Karoonga (I'll do it with pomp and show)! Acchi Tarah Se note Kar Lena, Jo Main Aaj Kah Raha Hoon (Remember what I'm saying today)! Have fun!," KRK further tweeted.

He added, "I myself not interested to review films but unfortunately you bollywoodwalas are forcing me to keep doing that. Thanks!"

Since last month, KRK has been feuding with actor Salman Khan and those who support the actor. KRK claimed that after he reviewed Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman's lawyers filed a defamation case against him. However, Salman's lawyers said the legal suit filed by him was not for his review but for making defamatory allegations against the Salman.

At first, Kamaal had said that he won't review Salman's movies further. Later, he changed his stance saying that he will make Salman a 'television actor' and bring him 'to streets'. The matter will be heard in a Mumbai court on June 7.