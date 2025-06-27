Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ariana Grande among 534 invited to join the Academy for Oscars voting

Indian stars invited to join Motion Picture Academy

Kamal Haasan and Ayushmann Khurrana along with Ariana Grande, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, Branford Marsalis, Conan O’Brien, and Jimmy Kimmel are among 534 individuals who were invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences on June 26.

The roster of new invitees is bolstered by the inclusion of other prominent Indian names, such as Karan Mally (casting director), Ranabir Das (cinematographer), Maxima Basu (costume designer), Smriti Mundhra (documentary filmmaker) and filmmaker Payal Kapadia.

From the international sphere, the newest class of Oscar voters includes several stars such as Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza, Danielle Deadwyler, and Andrew Scott. Other names are Gillian Anderson, Naomi Ackie, Monica Barbaro, Jodie Comer, Succession stars Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, Oscar winner Mikey Madison, Adriana Paz (Emilia Pérez), and Sebastian Stan.

If all of these invitees accept membership, the total number of members (including Emeritus) in the academy will be 11,120, and the number of voting members will be 10,143.

More about the Academy’s membership

The Academy’s membership process for its 19 branches and one membership classification is conducted by sponsorship, not application. Except for Associates, candidates must be sponsored by two Academy members from the branch or category to which the candidate seeks admission.

The membership selection process prioritises professional qualifications while upholding the Academy’s commitment to fostering representation, inclusion, and equity for all.

Of the 2025 invited class, 41% are women, 45% belong to underrepresented communities, and 55% are from 60 countries and territories outside the United States. Those who accept the invitations will be the only additions to the Academy’s membership in 2025.

The Oscars are set to take place on March 15, 2026. The nominations voting period will run from January 12 through January 16. Official nominees will be announced on January 22, followed by the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon on February 10. Conan O’Brien is set to host the Oscars.