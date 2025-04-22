‘Were they just voting on vibes?’: Oscar's new rule to watch all nominated films before voting sparks online confusion

The internet is abuzz with reactions to the new Oscar rule for the 98th Oscars, requiring Academy members to watch all nominated films in a category before voting. Social media users are left wondering, 'How did they do it before?’ with many poking fun at the previous expectations. Also read: New rules set by the Academy for Oscars 2026: Members must watch all nominated films before voting FILE - An Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 21, 2015. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Oscar's new rule sparks amusement

Some are amused, others are confused, and a few are skeptical about the practicality of this new rule, but overall, it's sparked a lively discussion about the Oscars' voting process.

One wrote, “THEY WERENT DOING THAT BEFORE?”, with another mentioning, “This explains why movies like The Color Purple, What’s Love Got to do With It, and Malcom X were snubbed. These voters were NOT watching black films?”

One social media user shared, “And how are they gonna keep them accountable?”, with one writing, “Maybe give them a quiz on the movie before submitting a vote or something”.

One social media user shared, “Were they just voting on vibes?”, and another wondered, “Guess they were voting based on imdb scores lol”.

“So the oscars were fraudulent too??” posted one social media user. One comment read, “I’m sitting here reading these new Oscar rules and I’m a little confused. Requiring voters watch the films that have been nominated seems like something that should have been instilled decades ago but my question is why not require voting members to watch all the films that have been submitted for consideration? Ideally, wouldn’t this be the best way to make sure the 10 best films get nominated at the end of each year?”

One wrote, “I don't understand ... what were their votes based on before? I remember the tweet I saw about not voting for Ralph cause they felt he won an Oscar before or something”, with another “This isn’t realistic though. Like the 2023 year to watch every movie nominated for the Oscar’s would’ve taken someone 75 days straight and that’s with no breaks”.

New rules set by the Academy for Oscars 2026

According to Variety, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a rule change for the 98th Oscars. The members must now confirm they’ve watched all nominated films in a category to be eligible to vote in the final round. This rule mirrors a process already used by BAFTA. It aims to encourage more informed and responsible voting across the board. While it’s surprising this wasn’t already a formal requirement, question remain about how the Academy plans to verify compliance and enforce the rule. Additionally, all nominees in each category will now appear on the final ballot.

The nominations voting period will run from January 12 through January 16. Official nominees will be announced on January 22, followed by the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon on February 10. The updated rules also include expanded eligibility for international filmmakers and new submission deadlines across several categories. The Oscars are set to take place on March 15, 2026.