Kamal Haasan predicts Deepika Padukone's baby will choose this career

The cast and crew of Kalki 2898 AD are gearing up for their upcoming epic saga set in a post-apocalyptic world. In addition to the film's grand visual effects and mystical narrative, audiences are also intrigued by the fact that Deepika Padukone plays a pregnant mother in the movie. During a discussion titled The Kalki Chronicles among the film's team, Kamal Haasan predicted that Deepika's baby could become a filmmaker some day. (Also read: When Kamal Haasan told Amitabh Bachchan he wants to play a bad guy in a movie) Kamal Haasan has predicted Deepika Padukone's baby to become a filmmaker.

Kamal Haasan predicts Deepika's baby's career

While describing Nag Ashwin's child-like enthusiasm Deepika told, “I was in Bombay. It was a long break because we were shooting in different schedules. I hadn’t heard from him in a while. I see this missed call from Nagi and I wondered what happened.” He said, ‘I just called to tell you we shot our first day with Kamal sir.’ She further said, “Like a child.”

Kamal interrupted while pointing out at the actor's baby bump and said, “That’s what made this film. That child. We hope this child will also make a film some day.” The veteran's humorous statement left everyone including Deepika in splits.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's pregnancy announcement

Deepika and Ranveer Singh announced the pregnancy in a joint Instagram post on February 29, 2024.The duo shared a joint post with icons of baby clothes and toys, captioned as, “September 2024…Deepika and Ranveer.” Although the couple initially kept a low profile after the pregnancy news broke, Deepika has been attending promotional events for Kalki 2898 AD while being photographed with her adorable baby bump.

Deepika Padukone's character in Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika essays the role of a pregnant lab subject SUM-80 in the Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan starrer. The promos depict that she has been carrying the chosen one, who is believed to be the Kalki avatar - the final and tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Amitabh plays the immortal warrior Ashwatthama, who had been cursed by Lord Krishna in Mahabharata (ancient text by sage Ved Vyas). The movie also features Disha Patani in an action-packed role as Roxie.

Kalki 2898 Ad will release in 2D, 3D and IMAZ 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu Kannada and Malayalam on June 27.