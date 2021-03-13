Kamlesh Mishra: OTT platform has given new life to documentaries
India is in a good phase where not just films and web series, but documentaries are also getting a platform to get a wide audience, says Kamlesh K Mishra, director of National Award-winning documentary -- ‘Madhubani: The Station of Colours’.
“OTT platforms have given a new life to documentaries and short films. I am sure these are going to be the next big thing as more people will make documentaries,” he says.
A native of Gopalganj (Bihar), Mishra has been living in Delhi and Ghaziabad for 25 years while work also takes him to Mumbai.
Telling us about his journey, Mishra said, “I started with print media, and for a few years I worked with electronic media. Soon I realised that this is not my cup of tea. My first directorial venture was ‘Yeh Hui Na Baat’ anchored by Jaya Jaitley and then Kiran Bedi for DD National. It was made on real stories and then fictionalised.Then I made a lot of documentaries and travel shows for various channels,” he tells.
To take a plunge into commercial cinema, he started a film ‘Parindey’, which could not be made. “Then I did production for TV. But since cinema was in mind I wrote a story ‘Azamgarh’ that is based on a sequence of events from 9/11 (US attacks) to 26/11 (Mumbai attack). I finally made my film (‘Azamgarh’) with Anil Sharma as protagonist and Pankaj Tripathi playing an important role. I hope we will release it on OTT in a few months,” adds Mishra.
He has also made a short film ‘Kitaab’, which happens to be actor Tom Alter’s last film. It has been showcased in various categories at over 50 film festivals and 25 award functions. “I met Padma Bhushan Bindeshwar Pathak and then wrote and directed ‘Madhubani: The Station of Colours’, which won the National Award for best narration under non-feature category in 2018,” says Mishra.
His latest project was an 80-minute documentary, ‘Delhi Riots: A Tale of Burn & Blames’. “A year after the riots in Delhi, we released this documentary which captures the real picture, eye-witnesses accounts, agenda and propaganda that triggered the violence.”
Mishra is now gearing for the release of his debut feature film, ‘Azamgarh’, which he says, is based on terrorism but also has an emotional connect. He is also working on two films, of which one is a love story set in lockdown.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut shares video from brother's wedding as she 'misses the squad'
- Kangana Ranaut dances in a throwback video from her brother's wedding and reveals she is missing the celebrations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamlesh Mishra: OTT platform has given new life to documentaries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arshad Warsi: You have to find a way to fit in the film industry, it is a tough place
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jacqueline turns up the heat with sultry photoshoot, Urvashi calls her 'goddess'
- Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of herself from a new photoshoot. The black-and-white photo drew praise from Urvashi Rautela and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana shares stunning throwback pic with Mithun, Shilpa says 'so hot you look'
- Shabana Azmi shared a throwback picture with Mithun Chakraborty, which saw many of her fans and industry friends drop appreciative messages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shikha Talsania on shooting in Covid-19 era: It’s a great way to work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeetendra recalls fond memories of growing up in a chawl, watch video
- Jeetendra, who spent the first two decades of his life in a chawl in Mumbai, recalled fond memories of his childhood on Indian Idol 12. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Awareness around SRK is so high, our productions take more beating: Gaurav Verma
- Red Chillies COO Gaurav Verma has a reasoning behind why some of the company's shows and films 'take more beating' than others, and it has to do with Shah Rukh Khan's popularity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee shares pic of Anurag editing Dobaaraa: 'In a hurry to complete the film'
- Taapsee Pannu shared a picture from the shoot of her film Dobaaraa, showing director Anurag Kashyap deep into work on the editing table, and said how he was in a tearing hurry to finish the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aaliyah upset after her boyfriend says she wants more attention than his dogs
- Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire participated in the 'pass the phone' challenge, wherein they revealed each others' least appealing qualities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor invites modelling offers from jeans brands with then-and-now photos
- Anil Kapoor took to social media to share two pictures from two different photoshoots, done 31 years apart, and invited modelling offers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt's look from SS Rajamouli's RRR to be unveiled on her birthday
- Alia Bhatt's first look in SS Rajamouli's ambitious next, RRR, will be released on March 15. This is her first Telugu project while RRR will be SS Rajamouli's first film after Baahubali part 2 which released in 2017.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Anushka celebrates six years of NH10, did you know CBFC wanted to ban it?
- As Anushka Sharma celebrates the sixth anniversary of NH10, did you know that half the CBFC members who watched it wanted it banned for 'giving ideas to men on how to be violent towards women'?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan on having a baby with Bipasha: 'I still have a little growing up to do'
- Karan Singh Grover, asked about starting a family with Bipasha Basu, said that he still has a 'little growing up to do' himself before he has a baby.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena gets together with BFFs Malaika, Amrita for Saturday brunch. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox