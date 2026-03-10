Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata to be based on Mumbai hospital shooting during 26/11 attack: Report

Actor Kangana Ranaut's next film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, is reportedly based on the incident at Cama and Albless Hospital during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. As per a Variety India report, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will focus on the employees of the hospital and their courage during the crisis. Kangana Ranaut's film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will release later this year. (PTI)

About the film based on the 26/11 incident In the film, Kangana will reportedly play a nurse. Alongside Kangana, Marathi actor Girija Oak will also play a leading role in the film. The film is being helmed by Manoj Tapadia in his directorial debut. The filming of the project has already been wrapped. The movie is currently in post-production and will reportedly release later this year.

What happened on 26/11 at Mumbai's Cama and Albless hospital On the night of November 26, 2008, two terrorists barged into the hospital. As reported by the news agency PTI in 2018, Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail Khan attacked the hospital, killing guards and injuring the employees. Shots were fired behind the main six-storey building. The staff locked the gates of various buildings within the hospital complex after hearing that.

After entering the hospital campus, Kasab and his accomplice started firing indiscriminately, which petrified the staff, patients and their relatives, as per the report. A police team had an encounter with the terrorists on the sixth floor of the hospital, in which two policemen were killed.

About Kangana's films Fans last saw Kangana in Emergency, in which the actor plays the late prime minister Indira Gandhi. It was released in theatres on January 17 last year. It also starred Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and late Satish Kaushik.

Kangana will make her Hollywood debut with a lead role in the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil. She will star alongside Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone in the film. Production on the film is set to begin this summer in New York. The movie will be directed by Anurag Rudra. According to the synopsis, the film follows a Christian couple who, after experiencing a devastating miscarriage, purchase an abandoned farm with a dark past. Their love and faith are soon tested by a malevolent presence.

She will also be seen with R Madhavan in a thriller film, directed by AL Vijay. The upcoming movie will be produced by R Ravindran of Trident Arts.