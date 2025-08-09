Kangana Ranaut blesses brother Aksht Ranaut as he touches her feet on Raksha Bandhan, poses with nephew Ashwatthama

Actor Kangana Ranaut has given her fans a glimpse of how she celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her family members. Taking to her social media accounts on Saturday, Kangana shared videos and pictures featuring herself, her brother Aksht Ranaut, sister-in-law Ritu and their son Ashwatthama. Kangana Ranaut shared photos with her brother Aksht Ranaut on Raksha Bandhan.

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her brother, his wife

On X (formerly Twitter), Kangana shared a photo as she and Aksht sat on the floor near the altar, smiling at each other. Ashwatthama stood between them. For Raksha Bandhan, Kangana wore a yellow saree and blouse. In the next picture, Aksht touched her feet and she blessed him.

Kangana blesses Aksht, pens sweet note

Ritu joined Kangana, Aksht and Ashwatthama in the next photo. All of them sat on the couch as they posed for the camera. Kangana held her nephew as she held a pooja thali (prayer plate) in her hand. The last picture showed Kangana laughing as Aksht folded his hands at her.

Sharing he photos, Kangana captioned her post, “Rakshabandhan ki hardik shubhkamnaen (Good wishes on Raksha Bandhan) #RakshaBandhan2025 #RakshaBandan.”

Kangana shared a video as she tied a rakhi to Aksht.

On her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a video as she tied a rakhi to Aksht. Sharing another photo, Kangana wrote, "Sab bhaiyon ko mera pyaar aur ashirvaad (My love and blessings to all brothers)."

About Kangana's family

Aksht is the younger brother of Kangana. They have an elder sister, Rangoli Chandel. Aksht and Ritu tied the knot in 2020. They welcomed Ashwatthama in 2023.

About Kangana's films

Fans saw Kangana last in Emergency, in which the actor portrays the role of late prime minister Indira Gandhi. It was released in theatres on January 17 this year. The film also featured Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman.

Kangana will make her debut in Hollywood with a lead role in the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil. She will star alongside Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone in the film. The production of the film is set to begin this summer in New York. The movie will be directed by Anurag Rudra.