Kangana Ranaut congratulates National Film Award winners, talks about her Thalaivii miss: 'Art is subjective'

Kangana Ranaut has congratulated all the winners of the National Film Awards that were announced Thursday evening. She also reacted to her own film, Thalaivii, not getting any recognition at the press event. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Karan Johar saying he's excited to watch Emergency)

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Thalaivii.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Congratulations to all #nationalawards2023. It is such an art carnival that brings all the artists across the country together. It's truly magical to know and to get introduced to so much important work that's happening across all languages.

Kangana's post on Thalaivii and the National Film Awards

She also talked about her own film Thalaivii not getting any awards at the announcement. "All of you who are disappointed that my film Thalaivii didn't win any... please know I am eternally grateful for whatever Krishna gave and didn't give me and all of you who really love and appreciate me must appreciate my perspective as well ... Art is subjective and I truly believe that the jury did their best .... I wish everyone the best Hare Krishna C2 V," she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana's post.

Thalaivii

Released in 2021, Thalaivii was based on the life and struggles of late politician-actor, former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Kangana played the titular role in the film. A. L. Vijay directed the film that was written by V. Vijayendra Prasad. The film proved to be a major failure at the box office. It wasn't received well in the critical circles as well. While most reviews praised Kangana for her performance, the story and screenplay were widely criticised.

Highlights of 69th National Film Awards

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor (Male) award for his performance in Pushpa (The Rise Part I) at the 69th National Film Awards while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon together shared the Best Actor (Female) award for their act in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively. R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was adjudged as the Best Film.

Pankaj Tripathi won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category. Pallavi Joshi was announced as the Best Actor in a supporting role (female) for The Kashmir Files.

The Kashmir Files has been awarded Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, while RRR has bagged the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Shoojit Sircar's Udham Singh bagged the award for Best Hindi Film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.