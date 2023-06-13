Kangana Ranaut gets back to her exercise routine after two years, preps for new action film. Watch

Kangana Ranaut has begun preparing for her next role, soon after she wrapped up work on her directorial debut Emergency in which she plays the role of former Indian prime minister, Indira Gandhi. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams 'Duryodhan' Ranbir, Karan over her fight with Hrithik) Kangana Ranaut shares a video of her workout session.

Kangana's new post

Kangana can be seen doing intense workout sessions in the new video that she shared on Instagram Tuesday morning. She is dressed in black sports wear for the session and her trainer cheers on in the video. Sharing the video, she wrote, “After two years break from my exercise routine to play Mrs Gandhi now I am back to my fitness routine, looking forward to a great transformation for an upcoming action film.”

Anupam Kher was among the first ones to respond to her post. He wrote, "Aap to dara rahe ho ji. Jai Ho (You are scaring us, may you achieve victory!)." Several fans of the actor also hailed her for her hard work and appreciated her efforts in trying to get into the “pre-Thalaivi shape”.

Kangana and body transformation

Kangana had gained weight for the biopic Thalaivi to essay the elder version of later actor-politician Jayalalithaa. The film showcased the life journey of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and Kangana played the lead role.

Kangana had put on around 20-25 kg for the role and later lost the weight to get back in shape.

Kangana's new films

Most recently seen in the spy-action movie Dhaakad, Kangana has a line up that comprises of many interesting projects. She has Tejas - which features her as a fighter pilot with the Indian forces.

She has also completed work on her directorial debut, Emergency. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam, Mahima Choudhary, Shreyas Talpade, and Mahima Chaudhary. Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and Satish Kaushik have also worked on the film.

Kangana has also completed work on her first production - Tiku Weds Sheru. The film will premiere on Prime Video on June 23. Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, the movie stars Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in important roles.

