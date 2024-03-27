Kangana Ranaut meets BJP national president JP Nadda, shares post: 'I'll always be grateful for his guidance, support'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a post after meeting BJP national president JP Nadda. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening, Kangana posted the photo along with a note. (Also Read | When Kangana Ranaut called Urmila Matondkar 'soft porn star': If she can get a ticket, why won't I) Kangana Ranaut posed with BJP national president JP Nadda.

Kangana meets JP Nadda

In the picture, Kangana wore a pink saree and jewellery as she stood next to the BJP leader. She smiled while holding a bouquet. Kangana wrote, "Today met National President Honorable Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda ji. I will always be grateful for his guidance and support, I will work hard for the progress and prosperity of my area Mandi. Jai Hind (National Flag emoji)."

Kangana will contest from Mandi for Lok Sabha polls

Recently, the BJP declared her as the Lok Sabha candidate from her Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Sharing her excitement, Kangana took to Instagram stories and penned a note, which read, "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta's own party, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls."

She had also said, "I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks." Polling for Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

BJP has also fielded veteran actor Arun Govil, who played the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Kangana's upcoming films

Kangana will be next seen in the upcoming period drama film Emergency, which also marks her first solo directorial. The film will release on June 14. In the film, Kangana will play the titular role of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

She will reunite with actor R Madhavan for an upcoming psychological thriller film. The film will be helmed by director Vijay. The fill will release in Hindi and Tamil.

