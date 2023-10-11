News / Entertainment / Bollywood / After Kangana Ranaut claims true friendships don't exist in Bollywood, Asha Parekh reacts: 'Woh kyu nahi dosti karti?'

After Kangana Ranaut claims true friendships don't exist in Bollywood, Asha Parekh reacts: 'Woh kyu nahi dosti karti?'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 11, 2023 04:50 PM IST

Asha Parekh was asked to share her take on Kangana Ranaut's statement regarding friendships in Bollywood. The actor wondered why Kangana does not make friends.

Asha Parekh opened up about Bollywood, her journey in the industry and much more during a recent chat. In her interview with News18, the veteran actor was also asked about Kangana Ranaut's claims that Bollywood lacks genuine friendships. Asha objected to the statement and gave the example of how she still maintains strong a friendship with her contemporaries, Waheeda Rahman and Helen. Also read: Asha Parekh's 'controversial statement' on The Kashmir Files

Asha Parekh was asked about Kangana Ranaut's statement about lack of real friendshipsin Bollywood.
Asha Parekh was asked about Kangana Ranaut's statement about lack of real friendshipsin Bollywood.

On claim of absence of genuine friendships in films

Asha Parekh was speaking at a News18 event, where Kangana Ranaut was also present earlier. During her interaction, the veteran actor was asked to share her take on Kangana's claim about fake friendships in Bollywood. In response, Asha said, “Have you seen how close me, Waheeda ji and Helen ji are? We have a strong friendship."

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Asha Parekh on Kangana's statement

Further, Asha said that it is Kangana's choice whether she wants to befriend someone or not. When asked if such friendships exist in today's film industry, the veteran actor said, “Ab woh Kangana ji se puchiye na, ki kyu nahi hai. Aapne aisa kyu nahi pucha, ki aap aise kyu bol rahe hai (Please ask Kangana why it doesn’t exist anymore? Why did you not ask her why she made that statement)? It is a personal choice of everyone, whether they want to be friends with someone or not. So, you must ask her ki woh kyu nahi dosti karti? Mere saath toh bohot achchi hai woh (Kangana should have been asked why she does not make friends. She is very nice to me).”

She didn’t hesitate.
byu/SugarfreeJalebi inBollyBlindsNGossip

Kangana Ranaut on her Bollywood friends

In an interview with Curly Tales last year, Kangana was asked to name three people from Bollywood, whom she would like to invite for a Sunday brunch at her house. To which the actor had said that people in Bollywood don't have the quality to be her friend.

She had replied, “Bollywood se toh vaise iss sewa ke laayak koi hai nahi. Ghar toh bulao hi nahi bilkul bhi. Baahar kahin mil lo toh theek hai, ghar mat bulao. Nahi, bilkul nahi. Mere dost banne laayak hai hi nahi yeh log. Qualification chahiye hoti hai uske liye (No one from Bollywood is worthy of being my friend. It is okay to meet them outside, but I cannot call any of them to my house. They are not qualified to be my friend).”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out