Kangana Ranaut says her films are ‘banned’ in Punjab for speaking against Khalistanis: ‘Sikhs must come out in support’

Kangana Ranaut has given her two cents on the ongoing India-Canada discourse. She claimed that ever since she started voicing her views against Khalistanis, her films have been ‘banned’ in Punjab and ‘boycotted’ by the Sikh community. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut: 'I feel better saying Bharat, but don't hate it when I say India') Kangana Ranaut weighs in on the ongoing India vs Canada discourse

What Kangana said

Kangana took to Instagram Stories on Friday and wrote, “Punjab ka yehi haal hai (this is the state of Punjab), when I spoke against Khalistanis, they managed to convince the entire Sikh community that I am against the whole community, even today my films are banned in Punjab, unko excite karke misguide karna sabse easy hai (It's the easiest to misguide them by exciting them).”

In the subsequent Instagram Story, she continued writing, “Sikh community must disassociate themselves from Khalistanis and more Sikhs must come out in support of Akhand Bharat, the way I am boycotted by the Sikh community and how violently they protest against my films in Punjab for speaking against Khalistani terrorists is not a good decision or sign from their end. Khalistani terrorism makes them look bad and it will ruin the credibility of entire community and their overall perception. Jai Hind.”

Controversy around Shubh's tour

Kangana had posted a screenshot of a comment related to Shubh's cancelled India tour in her first Instagram Story.

Canada-based singer-rapper Shubh issued a statement after his Still Rollin India tour was cancelled by BookMyShow India over his alleged support to the Khalistanis.

Shubh's statement read, “My intent in resharing that post on my story was only to Pray for Punjab as there were reports of electricity and internet shutdowns throughout the state. There was no other thought behind it and I definitely didn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments. The accusations against me have deeply affected me.”

Kangana will be next seen in P Vasu's Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi 2 alongside Raghava Lawrence. The film is slated to release in cinemas on September 28. She will also be seen in Tejas and her first solo directorial, Emergency, later this year.

