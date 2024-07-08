Kangana Ranaut pens note of appreciation for 'actress among heroines' Meena Kumari
Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories to repost a clip from her iconic project, Pakeezah to honour Meena Kumari’s legacy.
Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with her new role as a politician, paid homage to the legendary Meena Kumari by sharing a clip from the iconic film, Pakeezah. She expressed her profound admiration, stating that her acting prowess transcended conventional boundaries. Also read: Meena Kumari: Retracing the tragedies of her life, verse, and more on her birthday
Kangana pays tribute to Meena Kumari
The actor-turned-politician took to Instagram Stories to repost a clip from her iconic project, Pakeezah. Sharing the video, Kangana penned her thoughts, remembering Meena Kumari’s legacy.
“I haven’t followed much of Meena ji’s work but I read a lot and she seemed highly celebrated for her craft. This hair-raising transition from grief to hysterical chuckle to sheer disillusionment is beyond supreme,” she said.
Kangana added, “Apparently in her days one didn’t dare call other heroines actresses, media and film industry said they are all heroines, there is one actress and that is Meena Kumari”.
Know more about Meena Kumari
Meena Kumari termed as the “tragedy queen” of Bollywood for her immortal and iconic portrayals of a varied gamut of wronged, silent and long-suffering women.
Born into penury as Mahjabeen, Meena was the second daughter of harmonium player Ali Bux and singer Iqbal Banu, both of whom worked in Hindi films. Constant financial strain on the family forced young Meena into acting as a child actor. She was four when she started acting. Her first role was in Vijay Bhatt’s Leatherface when it was released in 1939. She got more offers because of her cherubic appearance, confident screen presence and competent acting skills.
She was seen in films such as Adhuri Kahani (1939), Pooja (1940) and Ek Hi Bhool (1940). She also worked in mythological-themed films like Veer Ghatotkach (1949), Shri Ganesh Mahima (1950), Lakshmi Narayan (1951), Hanuman Patal Vijay (1951) and Aladdin Aur Jadui Chirag (1952). She is known for her roles in cinematic classics, spanning Baiju Bawra (1952), Sahib Bibi aur Ghulam (1962) and Pakeezah (1972). She passed away at a young age of 38 in 1972 from cirrhosis of liver.
Kangana’s next move
The actor recently announced the new release date of her film Emergency. She will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film which will release on September 7 this year. Backed by Zee Studios, Emergency is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah and music has been orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.