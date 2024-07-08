Kangana Ranaut pens note of appreciation for 'actress among heroines' Meena Kumari

Kangana pays tribute to Meena Kumari

The actor-turned-politician took to Instagram Stories to repost a clip from her iconic project, Pakeezah. Sharing the video, Kangana penned her thoughts, remembering Meena Kumari’s legacy.

“I haven’t followed much of Meena ji’s work but I read a lot and she seemed highly celebrated for her craft. This hair-raising transition from grief to hysterical chuckle to sheer disillusionment is beyond supreme,” she said.

Kangana added, “Apparently in her days one didn’t dare call other heroines actresses, media and film industry said they are all heroines, there is one actress and that is Meena Kumari”.

Know more about Meena Kumari

Meena Kumari termed as the “tragedy queen” of Bollywood for her immortal and iconic portrayals of a varied gamut of wronged, silent and long-suffering women.

Born into penury as Mahjabeen, Meena was the second daughter of harmonium player Ali Bux and singer Iqbal Banu, both of whom worked in Hindi films. Constant financial strain on the family forced young Meena into acting as a child actor. She was four when she started acting. Her first role was in Vijay Bhatt’s Leatherface when it was released in 1939. She got more offers because of her cherubic appearance, confident screen presence and competent acting skills.

She was seen in films such as Adhuri Kahani (1939), Pooja (1940) and Ek Hi Bhool (1940). She also worked in mythological-themed films like Veer Ghatotkach (1949), Shri Ganesh Mahima (1950), Lakshmi Narayan (1951), Hanuman Patal Vijay (1951) and Aladdin Aur Jadui Chirag (1952). She is known for her roles in cinematic classics, spanning Baiju Bawra (1952), Sahib Bibi aur Ghulam (1962) and Pakeezah (1972). She passed away at a young age of 38 in 1972 from cirrhosis of liver.

Kangana’s next move

The actor recently announced the new release date of her film Emergency. She will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film which will release on September 7 this year. Backed by Zee Studios, Emergency is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah and music has been orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara.