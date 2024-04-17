 Richa Chadha takes inspiration from Meena Kumari for her role in Heeramandi: She had a ‘tragic depth and complexity’ | Web Series - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
Richa Chadha takes inspiration from Meena Kumari for her role in Heeramandi: She had a ‘tragic depth and complexity’

ANI |
Apr 17, 2024 07:49 AM IST

Richa Chadha revealed how she delved into the iconic performances of legendary actor Meena Kumari to craft her character in Heeramandi.

Richa Chadha, who is gearing up for the upcoming series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, revealed how she delved into the iconic performances of legendary actor Meena Kumari to craft her character. Richa, who essays the role of Lajjo, a courtesan with a captivating persona, shared that she found inspiration in Meena Kumari's portrayal of Shahibjaan in the timeless classic Pakeezah. (Also Read – Heeramandi trailer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series promises passion, drama, love, loss and fight for independence)

Richa Chadha took inspiration from Meena Kumari for her Heeramandi character
"Carefully observing, learning from and taking lessons from Meena Kumari ji's character in Pakeezah was a truly enriching and deeply transforming experience for me ahead of shooting for Heeramandi. In the movie Pakezah, Meena Kumari's character has a certain tragic depth and complexity that resonated with Lajjo, the character that I play in the show. I worked on the voice and diction, while studying Meenaji's work, to the point of imitation sometimes. I felt like I was walking in the footsteps of a cinematic legend, and it was an honour to pay tribute to Meena Kumari ji through my portrayal of Lajjo," she said, according to a statement.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer. Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.

Bhansali Productions shared the trailer on their official Instagram handle. The caption reads, "In the glittering, regal halls of Shahi Mahal, romance and revolution clash in silence...Sanjay Leela Bhansali's sweeping saga of love, loss and liberation - Heeramandi: The Diamond bazaar..Trailer out now!"

The intriguing trailer showcases the lives of courtesans in Heeramandi, Lahore, British India. Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) governs over an aristocratic courtesan house. She plans, fearing no one, until the homecoming of her late nemesis' daughter, Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), which raises problems in the household.

Outside, the city is rolling with revolutionaries seeking India's independence from British domination, with Mallikajaan's daughter, Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari), joining the struggle for freedom.

Meanwhile, Mallikajaan's youngest daughter, Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal), fantasises about falling in love with the son of a nobleman, Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha), and wishes to escape Heeramandi.

At one point, it gives glimpses of India's freedom struggle and on the other hand, it also shows Mallikajaan and Fareedan face off in an epic battle for the title of Heeramandi's huzoor.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is scheduled to be out on May 1. The series marks Bhansali's debut in the web world.

News / Entertainment / Web Series / Richa Chadha takes inspiration from Meena Kumari for her role in Heeramandi: She had a ‘tragic depth and complexity’
