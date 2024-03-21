Kangana Ranaut reacts as Sadhguru undergoes brain surgery: ‘I am numb since I got to know about it'

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, a well-known spiritual leader, underwent an emergency brain surgery after suffering 'life-threatening' bleeding in the skull and is now recovering well, as per a statement from a senior doctor from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi on Wednesday. Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Sadhguru's surgery. She said it never occurred to her earlier that 'he is bones, blood, flesh just like us'. Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams Sadhguru's critics, calls them ‘insects’ Kangana Ranaut with Sadhguru at an event. (File Photo)

What Kangana Ranaut said about Sadhguru

The actor, who often shares photos from her meetings with Sadhguru as well her visits to Isha Foundation, Coimbatore, tweeted on Wednesday night, "Today when I saw Sadhguru ji lay on ICU bed I was suddenly hit by the mortal nature of his existence, before this it never occurred to me that he is bones, blood, flesh just like us."

She added, “I felt God has collapsed, I felt earth has shifted, sky has abandoned me, I feel my head spinning, I can’t make sense of this reality and choose not to believe this but then suddenly I break down, today millions of people (devotees) share my grief, I want to share my pain with you all, I am not able to contain it. He better be fine or sun won’t rise, earth won’t move. This moment hangs lifeless and still…”

Sadhguru's health

Sadhguru underwent an emergency brain surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. On Wednesday, Sadhguru had posted a video on Instagram from his hospital bed. “The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing – totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but no damaged brain,” Sadhguru said.

The hospital said Sadhguru had been suffering from severe headaches for the last four weeks. Despite the severity of the pain, he continued with his normal daily schedule and social activities and even conducted a Maha Shivaratri function on March 8.

