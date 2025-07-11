Kangana Ranaut reacts to Diljit Dosanjh working with Pak's Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: ‘Some have their own agenda’

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been facing a massive backlash for collaborating with Pakistani artist Hania Aamir in his film Sardaar Ji 3. Now speaking with Times Now, actor Kangana Ranaut reacted to it and said that "some genuinely have their own agenda". Kangana Ranaut talked about Diljit Dosanjh working with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaarji 3.

Kangana Ranaut slams Diljit Dosanjh for working with Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3

Kangana Ranaut said that "everybody is a stakeholder" in nation-building. "I've said enough about these people. At the beginning of our conversation, I pointed out that we need to have a sentiment of nation building - everybody is a stakeholder. Why don't we have that sentiment. Why is Diljit having his own path? Why should somebody else, cricketers, have their own path? Even a soldier has his own path of nationalism."

She added that "we must try to align everybody". "Somebody is having this, the poor soldier is having the path of nationalism, poor politician is having the path of nationalism. Some genuinely have their own agenda. I am not saying it is unnatural, but we must try to align everybody. We must try to align, and that will happen only when we bring this idea to these politicians; it is your work," she added.

All about Sardaar Ji 3 row, film

The timing of Hania Aamir starring in Sardaar Ji 3 has added fuel to the ongoing controversy, as tensions between India and Pakistan remain high following the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Diljit has been facing flak from celebrities as well as fans in India. The Pahalgam attack took place on April 22. India then carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7, during which air strikes were carried out on terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Following that, the social media accounts of several Pakistani artists, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and Hania, were banned in India. Many Indian celebrities including Javed Akhtar, Mika Singh among others have weighed in on the ongoing row.

Sardaar Ji 3 stars Diljit, Hania, Neeru Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, and Sapna Pabbi, among others. Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaar Ji 3 was released overseas on June 27.