Kangana Ranaut reacts to Elon Musk confessing he is a fan of PM Modi during their US meet: 'Two of my favourite people'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 21, 2023 04:27 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Twitter chief Elon Musk are two of her most favourite people and shared a pic from their meeting in the US.

Kangana Ranaut shared a series of Instagram Stories about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO and Twitter chief Elon Musk on Wednesday. After sharing a picture of 'two of her favourite people' in one frame, the actor also shared a clip of Elon admitting that he is a fan of PM Modi. Her Instagram Stories came after Elon and PM Modi's meeting during the Prime Minister’s ongoing visit to the US. Also read: Here's what Kangana Ranaut tweeted after Elon Musk praised Indian food

Kangana Ranaut spoke about Elon Musk and PM Modi in her recent Instagram Stories.
Kangana's reaction to Elon Musk and PM Modi's meet

Kangana Ranaut revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are two of her favourite people as she shared their latest picture together that was taken in the US. PM Modi was standing next to Elon Musk in the picture as they shook hands. Along with it, Kangana wrote, "Elon: 'I am a fan of Modi'. Two of my favourite people... such a lovely morning."

She also shared a video in which Elon said he was a fan of PM Modi after their meeting in the US. Kangana wrote along with it on Instagram Stories, “How many more reasons to love Elon.”

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories to talk about Elon Musk and PM Modi.
Kangana admires Elon Musk

This is not the first time Kangana Ranaut has expressed her admiration for Elon Musk. Some days ago, Kangana had hailed the Twitter chief after he replied to a tweet praising Indian food.

A person had shared a picture of his meal – naan (a type of bread), some rice and a curry. Along with it, the person had tweeted, "I love basic b**** Indian food; it’s so insanely good."

Reacting to it, Elon had tweeted, "True." Kangana had then responded to Elon's tweet with, “How many more reasons will you give us to like you more and more.”

Kangana's upcoming projects

Her first solo directorial Emergency is expected to be released soon. The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Apart from Kangana, Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

