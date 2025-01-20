Kangana Ranaut reacts to Emergency not releasing in Punjab, protests in Canada-Britain: ‘Chote mote logo ne aag lagayi’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has spoken about her recent film Emergency not releasing in Punjab. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kangana shared a video in which she also reacted to the protests taking place in Canada and Britain over her film. The video began with Kangana thanking the fans for the love they showed to Emergency. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut reveals if she is willing to work with Swara Bhasker again. Here’s what she has to say) Kangana Ranaut talked about her latest film, Emergency.

Kangana on Emergency not releasing in Punjab

The actor said, "You have given so much love and respect to our film. We don't have words to express our gratitude for the love." She continued, “Lekin mere dil mein abhi bhi kuch dard hai. Punjab. Industry mein aesa kaha jata tha ki Punjab mein meri filmein sabse acha perform karti hai. Aur aaj ek din hai jab Punjab mein meri film ko release tak nahi hone diya jaraha hai (I still have pain in my heart. Punjab. It was said in the industry that my films perform the best in Punjab. And today, my film isn't even being allowed to release there).”

Kangana speaks about protests, attacks

She added, “Aese hi kuch humlein logo par woh Canada mein ya Britain mein bhi kiye jaraha hai. Kuch chote mote logo ne, kuch chuninda logo ne jo hai yeh aag lagayi huyi hai. Aur iss aag mein hum aur aap jal rahe hai (Some attacks are also taking place in Canada and Britain. A few people, some chosen ones, have started this fire. You and I are both burning in that fire).”

"Doston mere film, mere vichaar aur mera desh ke prati kya lagav hai woh iss film se pradarshit hota hai. Aap yeh film dekh ke khud nirnaye lijiye kya yeh film hume jodti hai ya todti hai (My principles and my attachment towards my county are proven through this film. You watch the film and decide if it breaks us or brings us together)," she concluded.

Kangana concluded the video by saying, "I won't say anymore. Thank you." Sharing the clip, she captioned it, "Immense gratitude for all the love for Emergency. In Cinemas now."

Protests in India, abroad over Emergency

Emergency was not screened at cinemas in Punjab the day it was released following state-wide protests by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Sikh organisations against the movie with many politicians calling for a ban. The SGPC, an apex gurdwara body, and several Sikh organisations held demonstrations against the movie outside cinemas, multiplexes and malls across the state.

News agency ANI, citing the social movement of British Hindus and Indians, Insight UK, reported on Monday that a group of pro-Khalistan extremists stormed a cinema in the London town of Harrow and attempted to stop the screening of Emergency.

About Emergency

Released on January 17, it revolves around the period of emergency declared by Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977, a controversial and transformative chapter in Indian political history. The film explores the political turmoil and societal impacts of the emergency, with Kangana playing the role of Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik.