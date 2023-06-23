Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut reacts to negative reviews for Tiku Weds Sheru: ‘Please don’t go by paid trends'

Kangana Ranaut reacts to negative reviews for Tiku Weds Sheru: ‘Please don’t go by paid trends'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 23, 2023 03:58 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut has alleged that the negative reviews of Tiku Weds Sheru about the leads' age difference are a result of a ‘smear campaign’ by the ‘movie mafia’.

Kangana Ranaut has claimed that the negative reviews her maiden production, Tiku Weds Sheru, is getting are a part of the ‘smear campaign’ orchestrated by the ‘movie mafia.’ She's urged viewers to watch the film and not go by ‘fake trends’ and ‘paid reviews.’ (Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to criticism for kiss with Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru: ‘Shah Rukh continues to…’)

Kangana Ranaut says negative reviews for Tiku Weds Shery are part of a 'smear campaign'
Kangana Ranaut says negative reviews for Tiku Weds Shery are part of a 'smear campaign'

Kangana's allegations

Kangana took to Instagram Stories to write, “…movie mafia doing everything to harm my film, fake reviews and smear campaigns started even before its release. Anyway it's streaming now please watch it for yourself or only ask your friends or people you know about the reviews of the film if they saw it before you, don't go by paid fake trends or reviews.”

Kangana's defense of age difference between leads

“I was 16 when I started, it's better to start young if you are looking at a film career, problem is if you play a flower on the wall, exploited just for youth and has no lines or role or opportunity given… Whatever mafia PR is trying to do with age controversy, please understand it's not working… how about working on your own films and watching TWS again,” Kangana wrote on Instagram Stories.

In another Story, Kangana posted a picture of her and Irrfan Khan and wrote, “Fun facts… Earlier choice for TWS Irrfan Khan and Kangana Ranaut - Age gap more than 20 years. Finally, who did the film Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur - Age gap more than 20 years.”

Reactions to Nawazuddin-Avneet's kiss

Nawazuddin is 49, while Avneet is 21. Many on Reddit were ‘grossed-out' on seeing their kiss in the Tiku Weds Sheru trailer. A person said, "It's so disappointing to see Avneet Kaur, who is just 21, paired opposite someone (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who is 49." One wrote, "Shocking how it's coming from Kangana." Kangana Ranaut is the film's producer.

What Nawazuddin said

Speaking to India Today, Nawazuddin said, “Romance is ageless. The problem is that the young men have no romance left. We are from the times when romance was something else. We would be in love and be in 'ishq' for years. Today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is ‘nalli’ (useless). They don't know romance.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut
kangana ranaut
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out