Kangana Ranaut recalls mom telling her she should be able to make achar, ghee: 'She is saying such stupid things'

What did Kangana say

Kangana said, “My mom used to say, as a woman, you should be more invested in homemaking, from making achar (pickle) to ghee (clarified butter) to how to grow vegetables. I used to think that mom is saying such stupid things, what does it matter."

She added, “I used to think that I was one of the youngest and richest women in the country. But today I am saying the same thing...I think that is the evolution of women. I read a quote that ‘you are not born as a woman, but you grow to be a woman’... Today, my mother is happy and she thinks I have matured and become wiser."

Kangana’s last project

Fans saw Kangana last in Emergency, in which the actor portrays the role of late prime minister Indira Gandhi. It was released in theatres on January 17. Emergency delved into the period during which Indira Gandhi had announced an Emergency for 21 months from 1975 to 1977, and its aftermath. It also starred Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik.

Now, Kangana has opened a new restaurant, The Mountain Story, in Manali. She had spoken about wanting to open a cafe in the near future in an old interview. In the 2013 interview, the actor was part of a round table that also had actor Deepika Padukone in attendance. When asked where she would see herself in 10 years, Kangana had said she would like to open a restaurant.