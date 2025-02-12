Kangana Ranaut slams 'fashion bloggers with no knowledge' writing about her Ladakhi look: 'Everything is not anarkali'

Actor and BJP leader Kangana Ranaut is known for speaking her mind, and this time she's slamming media reports for not giving due credit to 'traditional Ladakhi goncha'. In a series of Instagram Stories, Kangana discussed goncha, the traditional attire of Ladakhi women. Also read | Kangana Ranaut pairs boots with her gorgeous traditional attire as she dines at her restaurant in the mountains Kangana Ranaut wore the goncha, traditional attire of Ladakhi women, recently. (Instagram/ Kangana Ranaut)

Kangana wears traditional Ladakhi attire, goncha

A beautiful and unique reflection of Ladakh's rich cultural heritage, Kangana recently sported it as she shared photos of herself from her newly opened cafe in Manali, The Mountain Story.

Here's what she wore:

Kangana was upset that media reports failed to share proper details of her traditional goncha – a long, woolen robe that reaches down to the ankles that is typically made from thick, warm wool to protect against the harsh Ladakhi climate.

She highlighted how people must respect, understand, and be willing to learn about local traditional attires, like goncha, that ‘can look more beautiful than international gowns or branded dresses’

In a series of Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut discussed goncha, the traditional attire of Ladakhi women. (Instagram/ Kangana)

‘Goncha can look more beautiful than gowns’

Sharing screenshots of a news article about her recent look, Kangana wrote on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, “Absolutely embarrassing that these so-called fashion bloggers have no knowledge, understanding or consideration for mountain people, their culture or traditions; everything is not anarkali. Not a single article called this dress traditional Ladakhi goncha. It is unfair and culturally inappropriate.”

In her other two Instagram Stories, she shared photos of Ladakhi women wearing the traditional goncha, writing, “For the unversed, this is Ladakhi goncha, also called kos or suleman... goncha can look more beautiful than international gowns or branded dresses. We must promote our local traditional attires. India has so much to offer, we must recognise that.” Kangana also added the hashtag 'vocal for local'.

More about goncha

Gonchas often feature intricate designs and patterns, including stripes, geometric shapes, and Buddhist motifs. They are known for their vibrant colours, which add to the richness and beauty of the attire. Moreover, the goncha is heavily influenced by Tibetan culture, reflecting the historical ties between Ladakh and Tibet.

Ladakhi women often wear it with traditional jewellery, including necklaces, earrings, and bracelets made from silver, gold, and precious stones. A belt is worn to cinch the goncha.