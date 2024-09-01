Kangana Ranaut on if she will marry a politician or an actor: 'Logo ne itna badnam kar rakha hai, meri shadi nahi...'

Kangana Ranaut has opened up about her views on marriage. In the latest episode of Aap Ki Adalat, the actor and BJP MP spoke about how she has been unable to marry due to the negative publicity surrounding her. She also joked about how once her prospective in-laws 'ran away' after she was summoned by police as she recalled facing hurdles any time she was on the verge of taking a relationship forward. Also read: Kangana Ranaut defends calling Ranbir Kapoor 'serial skirt chaser' Kangana Ranaut joked about her to-be in-laws running away once. (File Photo)

‘My views on marriage are very good’

When asked by an audience member to share her opinion on marriage and if she will choose to marry a politician or an actor, Kangana blushed and said, "Kya kahu main ab iss bare mein? Dekhiye, meri shadi ko leke bohut ache khyal hai... mujhe lagta hai ki har ek ko companion ki zaroorat hoti hai (Now, what do I say about this? My views on marriage are very good, I feel everyone should have a companion)."

Once my to-be in-laws ran away…

She further said, "Mujhe lagta hai bache hone chahiya, lekin ab logo ne itna badnam kar rakha hai, meri shaadi nahi hone dete hai; mere court cases itne aa jate hai jab bhi kisi ke saath meri baat banni shuru hoti hai, toh police ghar pe aa jati hai, utha ke le jati hai, summons aa jate hai. Ek baar toh hone wale saas-sasur bhi mere ghar pe the aur woh summon aa gaye, toh phir woh bhag gaye. Ye bhi ek side effect hai. Nahi, mazak kar rahi hoon (I feel people should have kids too, but I have been made so infamous that I am not being able to marry; I have so many court cases against me that any time I am close to making thing work with someone, police lands at my home or I get summons. Once my to-be in-laws ran away after seeing me being summoned, which is also a side-effect of all that I face. No, I am just joking)."

Upcoming film

Kangana is gearing up for the release of her next film, Emergency. Helmed by Kangana, the film – featuring her as the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi – boasts an ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. The film is based on the period when the emergency was imposed in the country in 1975.