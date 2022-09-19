Kangana Ranaut reveals why her uncles called her Indira Gandhi when she was a child, see pics

Kangana Ranaut has revealed that her uncles used to call her Indira Gandhi when she was a child. Sharing pictures from her childhood, Kangana said that her haircut made her resemble the former Indian prime minister. In the first picture, Kangana is seen in her school dress sporting very short hair. The second picture is a closeup of the actor from the time when she was a child, and had short hair. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Indira Gandhi, talks of 'identity crisis')

Kangana shared the pics on her Instagram Stories and wrote, " It's uncanny growing up many of my relatives called me Indira Gandhi probably because of my hair style #emergency. I didn't follow anyone's hairstyle as a kid. I went to the village barber on my own and guided him to do a hair cut and that I it liked short... This inspired many jokes in the family especially all uncles from army background called me Indira Gandhi... #emergency."

A glimpse of Kangana's posts.

Kangana is all set to make her directorial debut with the upcoming film Emergency. She also plays the lead role of late prime minister Indira Gandhi in the film. Emergency also features Mahima Chaudhry, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Vishak Nair in important roles.

In another post on Instagram, Kangana shared with her fans that she has completed half the work on Emergency and is now headed for Mathura. She shared a picture of herself, dressed in a traditional attire and wrote Monday morning, "After completing almost fifty percent of Emergency, on my way to Mathura. Banke Bihari temple. It's all Krishna." She added a heart emoji to the post that she made on Instagram Stories.

Kangana also has a few other projects in the pipeline, apart from Emergency. These include director Sarwesh Mewara's Tejas that will see her as an Indian Air Force pilot.

