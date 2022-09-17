Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Indira Gandhi, talks of 'identity crisis': 'Where did you lose yourself?'

Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Indira Gandhi, talks of 'identity crisis': 'Where did you lose yourself?'

bollywood
Published on Sep 17, 2022 03:12 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut talked about ‘identity crisis’ as she compared herself to her character in the upcoming film Emergency, where she essays the role of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Here's what she said.

Kangana Ranaut talked about identity crisis as she compared herself to her Emergency character.
Kangana Ranaut talked about identity crisis as she compared herself to her Emergency character.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kangana Ranaut has spoken about losing herself while getting into the character for a film. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana also talked about how an actor can never go back to being the 'same person, once a character has happened to you'. She also posted two pictures of herself--one in her character, that of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, for her film Emergency and the other from a photoshoot. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut calls PM Modi ‘most powerful man on this planet’, shares pic with him on birthday)

In the first picture, Kangana was dressed for her character for Emergency. She had a serious expression on her face as she sat next to a camera. The side profile of the actor was captured in the photo. In the next image, Kangana posed for the camera during a photoshoot. She wore a pink dress and makeup as she looked at the camera.

Kangana captioned the post, "Today is a break day, I don’t call it a break I call it a pause day… On such a blank beat you wonder where did you loose yourself… You dissolve in the character and find that nothing of you is left in you. You see your own pictures like a stranger and wonder will you ever be the same."

Kangana also talked about how an actor can never go back to being the 'same person, once a character has happened to you'.
Kangana also talked about how an actor can never go back to being the 'same person, once a character has happened to you'.
Kangana also posted two pictures of herself.
Kangana also posted two pictures of herself.

She also added, “...the truth is you can never go back to being the same person, once a character has happened to you it remains like a scar on the soul, like the darkness of the night, like the glow of the moon, like a realisation you can’t own, like a million shinning suns, like the dizzying heights of the mountains and suffocating depths of the sea… a character will remain regardless of you … #emergency.”

Reacting to the post, Anupam Kher commented, "You wrote this so well. Every ‘good’ actor will identify with what you wrote. Hai Ho! (clapping hands and heart eyes emojis)." Sharing the pictures on her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "Identity crisis #actorspsyche."

Kangana is busy with her film Emergency, which revolves around the life of Indira Gandhi and it features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry Shreyas Talpade and Milind Soman will also be seen as J P Narayan, Pupul Jayakar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw respectively.

Emergency has been written and directed by Kangana. A Manikarnika Films presentation, the film is produced by Renu Pitti and Ranaut. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut emergency anupam kher + 1 more
kangana ranaut emergency anupam kher

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out