Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Indira Gandhi, talks of 'identity crisis': 'Where did you lose yourself?'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has spoken about losing herself while getting into the character for a film. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana also talked about how an actor can never go back to being the 'same person, once a character has happened to you'. She also posted two pictures of herself--one in her character, that of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, for her film Emergency and the other from a photoshoot. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut calls PM Modi ‘most powerful man on this planet’, shares pic with him on birthday)

In the first picture, Kangana was dressed for her character for Emergency. She had a serious expression on her face as she sat next to a camera. The side profile of the actor was captured in the photo. In the next image, Kangana posed for the camera during a photoshoot. She wore a pink dress and makeup as she looked at the camera.

Kangana captioned the post, "Today is a break day, I don’t call it a break I call it a pause day… On such a blank beat you wonder where did you loose yourself… You dissolve in the character and find that nothing of you is left in you. You see your own pictures like a stranger and wonder will you ever be the same."

Kangana also talked about how an actor can never go back to being the 'same person, once a character has happened to you'.

Kangana also posted two pictures of herself.

She also added, “...the truth is you can never go back to being the same person, once a character has happened to you it remains like a scar on the soul, like the darkness of the night, like the glow of the moon, like a realisation you can’t own, like a million shinning suns, like the dizzying heights of the mountains and suffocating depths of the sea… a character will remain regardless of you … #emergency.”

Reacting to the post, Anupam Kher commented, "You wrote this so well. Every ‘good’ actor will identify with what you wrote. Hai Ho! (clapping hands and heart eyes emojis)." Sharing the pictures on her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "Identity crisis #actorspsyche."

Kangana is busy with her film Emergency, which revolves around the life of Indira Gandhi and it features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry Shreyas Talpade and Milind Soman will also be seen as J P Narayan, Pupul Jayakar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw respectively.

Emergency has been written and directed by Kangana. A Manikarnika Films presentation, the film is produced by Renu Pitti and Ranaut. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON