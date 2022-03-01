Kangana Ranaut says 'aap rehne dijiye' as security personnel pushes paparazzi outside Mumbai airport. Watch

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday asked personnel from her security cover to go easy as he pushed the paparazzi stationed outside the Mumbai airport. As Kangana got down from the car, the CRPF personnel started pushing the photographers waiting to click her pictures. As he shoved them aside saying "go over there", they said, "Arre Sir dhakka mat do (Sir, don't push)." The paparazzi then asked Kangana to intervene and tell him to not push them as they were waiting for a long time. (Also Read | Lock Upp Twitter reactions: Viewers calls Kangana Ranaut's show Bigg Boss' ‘sasti copy’, ask Ekta how's it different)

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Kangana Ranaut was seen nodding her head as she made her way towards the airport entrance. As the CRPF personnel again shoved the paparazzi, she told him, "Aap rehne dijiye (You let it be)." At this, the personnel moved away while the paparazzi asked her to pose for the pictures. Kangana was given the Y-plus category of CRPF security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2020.

At the entrance gate, Kangana posed for photos and flashed the victory sign. The actor was wearing a long multi-coloured floral outfit. For her airport look, she sported a crown braid hairstyle and wore dark-rimmed glasses.

Currently, Kangana is hosting the reality show Lock Upp which features 14 'controversial' celebrities, who will be put together in a lock-up for months without amenities. The show will live stream 24x7 on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The contestants include stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, actors Nisha Rawal, Payal Rohatgi, and Sara Khan among others.

Kangana will be seen next in the action spy thriller Dhaakad. It is set to theatrically release on May 27. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee.

Produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut, Dhaakad will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Dhaakad is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.

Kangana's upcoming films also include Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency, and The Incarnation: Sita. She is also producing the upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru under her production house, Manikarnika Films.

