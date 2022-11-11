Kangana Ranaut says ‘dumb Instagram is all about pictures’ as she awaits Twitter comeback

Kangana Ranaut had recently called Twitter the 'best social media platform' and said it was 'intellectually, ideologically motivated'. Now, days later, Kangana Ranaut has called Instagram ‘dumb’, and said the social media platform was ‘all about pictures’. Also read: Kangana Ranaut suggests Twitter should verify accounts through Aadhar Cards, supports payment model

Kangana’s Twitter account was permanently suspended in May 2021 for repeated violation of Twitter rules. Now, after Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, Kangana has been resharing posts that talk about her return to the social media platform. Her latest statement taking a dig at Instagram also seemingly suggests she was comparing the platform to Twitter.

On Friday, Kangana took to Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Dumb Instagram is about pictures, whatever opinion one writes disappears next day, as if everyone is a fickle, frivolous dumbo, who doesn’t want to see what he or she wrote a day before because they anyway don’t mean what they say, so it (should) rather disappear.”

Kangana continued to write, “But what about some of us, who mean everything they say and want to document their thoughts for people, who care to delve into them, start a dialogue or conversation. These are mini blogs, which should be open for interpretations for the sake of the growth of the subject, and the object, both.”

Kangana Ranaut criticised Instagram in her latest comment that she shared on Instagram Stories.

Earlier, Kangana, whose Twitter account was suspended due to company guidelines with regards to her political views, had recently shared her thoughts on the new verification process on Twitter. She had written on Instagram Stories, “Twitter is the best social media platform that is there right now, it is intellectually, ideologically motivated, (and) not about looks or lifestyle. I could never understand the idea of verification that some selected few get, as if others don't have an authentic existence; for example, I will get verified but if my father wants a blue tick then 3-4 clowns will dismiss his very identity as if he is living some illegal life... Everyone, who has an Aadhar Card, must get verified, simple as that…”

Kangana is filming her upcoming movie Emergency. She had recently visited Assam, and shared pictures on Instagram. In the period drama, Kangana will be seen portraying the role of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade. Apart from Emergency, Kangana’s upcoming projects include Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, and a biopic of theatre artist Noti Binodini, helmed by Pradeep Sarkar.

